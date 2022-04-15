30 Day Simpsons Challenge Day 15: Favorite Job of Homer’s

Thanks to Mr. Ixolite for the prompts this month!

April is underway and this month we’re going to be all about the Simpsons! There are a lot of directions that we’re going to go this month and hopefully inspire some creativity, some fun, and some real thought as well. And, naturally, criticism.

Today’s prompt gets things going with the question of talking about the best and worst jobs that Homer had when he wasn’t working at the nuclear plant?

Bonus Prompt: What’s the favorite job you’ve watched Marge take on when she stepped out of the housewife role?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...