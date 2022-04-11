Taylor Swift Song Tournament Round 2

Time to see which songs made it!

Round 1 Results

Match 1: “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” (23) vs. “I Forgot That You Existed” (8)

Match 2: “Getaway Car” (16) vs. “Safe & Sound” (ft. The Civil Wars) (5)

Match 3: “Out of the Woods” (23) vs. “22” (6)

Match 4: “the last great american dynasty” (16) vs. “invisible string” (11)

Match 5: “Delicate” (17) vs. “You Belong with Me” (10)

Match 6: “no body, no crime” (ft. HAIM)” (19) vs. “You Need to Calm Down” (15)

Match 7: “champagne problems” (20) vs. “New Year’s Day” (6)

Match 8: “Style” (19) vs. “this is me trying” (10)

Match 9: “Cruel Summer” (27) vs. “Bad Blood” (8)

Match 10: “Blank Space” (29) vs. “Red” (8)

Match 11: “Wildest Dreams” (18) vs. “cardigan” (17)

Match 12: “august” (16) vs. “I Knew You Were Trouble” (15) (TIE BROKEN BY ME)

Match 13: “Lover” (21) vs. “Love Story” (8)

Match 14: “New Romantics” (17) vs. “The Man” (10)

Match 15: “betty” (19) vs. “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)(10)

Match 16: “Shake It Off” (21) vs. “willow” (20) (TIE BROKEN BY ME) (AGAIN??)

Some sweet stats:

Song with least votes to progress to the next round – “august“ (16) in a close match against “I Knew You Were Trouble” (15).

Song with most votes to be eliminated – “willow” (20) in an extremely close match against “Shake It Off” (21) (tie broken by me) (again!)

Biggest beatdown – “Blank Space” (29) beat “Red” (8) by 21 votes.

Voting end 13 April, 10 PM EDT

