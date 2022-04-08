Job Rants Thread – 4/8/2022 – Coastin’

Hey, all; Happy and Healthy Friday –

First of all, thanks for all the well-wishes re: my job, last week; It meant more than you might think. And on that note: Yeahhhhh, I got nothing, really. The impression I’ve been getting from my co-workers is that, at least until they get a better idea of what could be ahead for us in this new contract, the general attitude has been one of: let’s just ride this out and see where it goes.

Also, while I will reiterate my gratitude towards the higher-ups for giving us time to plan our affairs for the next few months, I can’t say that it’s helped productivity any. Those appointment numbers that was boasting about a few weeks ago getting into the low 50’s? Yeah, we’re well past 100 again. I’m sure we’ll do what we can to help those who really need it, but I’m just getting this niggling feeling that, the closer we get to the end of things, a greater and greater number of those folks will be ending up in the Somebody Else’s Problem folder. I really hope that doesn’t happen; not only for our applicants, but also whoever the next crew will be. While I’ve no doubt that there will probably a few jumping ship from this office, I don’t envy the poor newbies who will be forced to sort through several years of our crap just because we felt like getting sloppy towards the end.

Anyway, that’s all the news we have from Layoff Land, this week. How are you?

As ever, have a safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home, if out, and a great weekend. And remember: Whether you’re done in 11 hours, or 11 weeks, the work needs to get done.

