Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Apr. 8

Introducing today’s contestants:

Abigail, a college administrator, was part of the “Jeopardy! wannabes”;

Tom, a real estate agent, made use of karate belts during a roofing job; and

Mattea, a tutor, is leading the return of Canadians to the Jeopardy! stage. Mattea is a three-day champ with winnings of $80,400.

Jeopardy!

TELEVISION // MULTIPLE MEANINGS // POTPOURRI // PULITZER-WINNING CHARACTERS // BEAN THERE // DONE THAT

DD1 – $800 – PULITZER-WINNING CHARACTERS – Aaronow & Moss, real estate salesmen (1984) (Abigail lost $1,600 on a true DD.)

Scores going into DJ: Mattea $7,400, Tom $200, Abigail $0.

Double Jeopardy!

AIN’T NO CENTURY LIKE THE 17th CENTURY // WHAT KIND OF PLACE IS THIS? // NORSE MYTHOLOGY // WRITING–IT’S A LIVING // R&B MUSIC // “EM”POWER

DD2 – $1,200 – WHAT KIND OF PLACE IS THIS? – Smaller than it sounds, this Illinois place was designated “Home of Superman” in 1972 (With a $12K lead, Mattea won $2,000 and improved to $14,200.)

DD3 – $1,600 – WRITING–IT’S A LIVING – Screenwriters, you could do worse than to follow script guru Syd Field’s checkpoint No. 4–“All drama is” this type of struggle (Tom lost $3,000 on a true DD.)

Scores going into FJ: Mattea $22,200, Tom $400, Abigail $3,600.

Final Jeopardy!

19TH CENTURY LITERATURE – The Strand Union Workhouse, whose rules prohibited second helpings of food, inspired a setting in this 1838 novel

Everyone was correct on FJ. Mattea wagered just $2,000 to win with $24,200 for a four-day total of $104,600 and is in strong position to qualify for the ToC.

Odds and ends

Triple Stumper of the day: No one recognized a photo of “Yellowjackets” star Juliette Lewis.

One more thing: They were 15 clues into DJ before either of Mattea’s opponents got through on the signaling device for that round.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is “Glengarry Glen Ross”? DD2 – What is Metropolis? DD3 – What is conflict? FJ – What is “Oliver Twist”?

