Newswire Roundup, April 8

General news
- Donald Glover announces Phoebe Waller-Bridge has left upcoming Amazon series Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Maya Erskine from Pen15 has joined
- In same interview with himself, Glover declares his 2013 album Because the Internet the “rap OK Computer“
- Whoopi Goldberg joins Amazon series Anansi Boys as Bird Woman; Neil Gaiman to serve as showrunner
- Sam Raimi would enjoy more making big-budget movies for large, successful studio Marvel
- HBO renews Winning Time for second season
- Last Days, the Gus Van Sant not-biopic about not-Kurt Cobain, to become opera
- Laura Dern, Liam Hemsworth join Lonely Planet, forthcoming Netflix romance film directed by Susannah Grant (Unbelievable)
- John Cena to appear in new buddy cop action-comedy Officer Exchange for Amazon
- Tom Hiddleston to play Antarctic explorer for The White Darkness, a new Apple TV Plus series from Soo Hugh, creator of Pachinko
- Lindsay Lohan wanted to play Regina George in Mean Girls: “I really wanted to play like a pretty, normal girl now and I wanted to have a different kind of role than just the damaged teenager again.” The mothership questions whether Regina George is normal.
- Michelle Pfeiffer talks her reservations about joining the MCU as Janet Van Dyne without seeing a script
- JK Simmons and Sissy Spacek have a magical space portal in new Prime series Night Sky
New music / music news
- Sleater-Kinney announces covers album for 25th anniversary
- Alice Merton releases single “Blindside,” gives mothership exclusive video
Trailers
- SNL promos featuring host Jake Gyllenhall and musical guest Camila Cabello