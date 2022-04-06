Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Apr. 6

Let’s meet today’s contestants:

Lana, a digital programming manager, finished her March Madness-style book bracket;

Vernon, an associate professor of English, taught at the first tribal college in the U.S.; and

Mattea, a tutor, has Talking Heads-inspired tattoos, and wonders “How did I get here?” Mattea is a one-day champ with winnings of $32,001.

Jeopardy!

U.S. BODIES OF WATER // IT’S ALL RELATIVE // IN DESCRIBABLE // TOMBSTONES // THE MAGNIFICENT SEVEN // WESTERNS

DD1 – $800 – U.S. BODIES OF WATER – Seneca & Cayuga are the largest of the 11 lakes in New York State collectively called these (Mattea won $1,000 from her score of $5,600 with both opponents in the red.)

Scores going into DJ: Mattea $12,800, Vernon -$1,800, Lana $1,400.

Double Jeopardy!

PHYSIOLOGY // LANDMARK LEGISLATION // PARTS OF THE WHOLE // IN YOUR PREFACE // WOMEN IN MUSIC // “ON” THE DOUBLE

DD2 – $2,000 – LANDMARK LEGISLATION – Congress passed the first of these acts in 1866; Congress passed another big one in 1964 (With a lead of over $20K, Mattea won $5,000 from her total of $22,800..)

DD3 (video) – $2,000 – PHYSIOLOGY – This type of joint with a 3-word name allows for the greatest range of motion–forwards, backwards, sideways & rotating (On the last clue of DJ and up by over $25K, Mattea added $1,000 to her score of $27,800.)

Final Jeopardy!

SMALL COUNTRIES – French, Italian & Swiss nationals make up about half of its population of 38,000

Only Mattea was correct on FJ, completing a sweep of the wagering clues. She wagered more strongly than on the DDs, adding $10,000 to win with $38,800 for a two-day total of $70,801.

Odds and ends

Strategy corner: DJ was played completely top-down, even when there were just two categories left and both DDs remaining on the board.

Western woes: The players didn’t know the “super-” thing that was hot on the trail of Butch Cassidy & the Sundance Kid was a posse, or the 1939 classic named after a vehicle that established John Wayne a star was “Stagecoach”.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What are the Finger Lakes? DD2 – What are civil rights? DD3 – What is ball and socket? FJ – What is Monaco?

