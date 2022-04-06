AvocaD&D and Tabletop Gaming: Transported!

Transported!

Brother Bernerd encouraged me to keep this journal, since life in the prison colony could be monotonous. He said it would help to keep track of the days, and to pass the time while I was not working. For the most part, he has been correct. The voyage from Sharn to Stormreach was rather dull. The Trident was overcrowded with prisoners and supplies, and as I am quite large, I tried not to move around very much. Whenever the guards forgot that I do not require food, which was often, I would give my portion to another prisoner nearby who looked hungry. A small act, perhaps, but why should anyone have to suffer needlessly?

When we docked in Stormreach, I was surprised when a couple of guards told me to disembark. I was brought, along with a handful of other prisoners, to the docks, where Bresha, the overseer, was speaking with a Drow man. I learned later that the Drow was a chaplain at the colony who had been sent to meet us in Stormreach. He and Bresha were discussing the purchase of an old and somewhat disused fishing vessel from the dockmaster. It seems they desired to lessen the burden of the Trident for the remainder of our voyage. To that end, myself and the other prisoners were being transferred to the Crab. Among my fellow convicts making the transfer was another Warforged by the name of Higgins. He seemed to be malfunctioning, leaking fluid and in danger of overheating at any moment. There were also a couple of humans. Vic Lustig seemed to be doing his best to blend into the background, while at the same time working to ingratiate himself with the guards. On the other hand, I took Jo Bean to be a child at first, but soon discovered her innocent appearance masked a combative personality. The last prisoner was a goblin, I believe, though it was somewhat hard to tell since she was kept bound and gagged pretty heavily. Zumira is her name, and she is apparently quite a dangerous wizard.

The five of us were brought on board, given separate cabins, and told that we would be another week at sea, following the coast southward, before we reached the colony at Slate’s Claim. Bresha and Kalanyl were also aboard, along with a pair of guard named Bren and Olaf. Once again, I spent most of that time in stasis, though the guards brought us up on the deck for a short time every day for exercise.

During evening exercise one night, the weather turned stormy, and before long I lost sight of the Trident ahead of us. Bresha was looking ahead with her spyglass, though, and saw something that made her frightened. She ordered the guards to give us prisoners our weapons and equipment to help defend the ship.

After a few moments of calm, the whole ship shuddered suddenly and began listing to one side. Bresha grabbed the wheel to try and keep the ship upright, while a sahuagin hunting party started climbing over the rails onto the deck.

The initial impact on the ship had made me lose my footing, but I got up as quickly as I could and moved to put myself between the sahuagin and my shipmates. I did not wish to kill these hunters, but I managed to neutralize one with a Sleep spell. The leader of the hunters, who appeared to be a priestess of some kind, cast a spell of her own and Higgins, who was still prone on the deck, became paralyzed. The guards moved up into a defensive position as well, and Jo managed to wound one of the hunters with an arrow. But the hunters retaliated by throwing their spears–I deflected one aimed at Jo with my shield, but Zumira was hit. Vic hung back and cast a Ray of Frost at the priestess, but the hunters were still closing in. I moved to stand over Higgins, who at least was beginning to stir, and tried to Command the nearest hunter to flee, but it did not seem to understand my words.

One of the guards was paralyzed by the priestess and being mauled by a hunter’s claws, the other was grappled by a giant octopus that had leaped off a hunter’s back. Only one of the sahuagin was wounded, but Zumira managed to kill it with Toll the Dead. Thankfully, Higgins was able to get up and started to violently overheat as he attacked the hunter over the paralyzed guard. With one hunter dead, another severely wounded, and a third still unconscious from my Sleep spell, I believe we had proved to be more of a threat than the sahuagin were prepared to deal with. The priestess shook the sleeping hunter awake and then called for a retreat, diving back into the water. One more sahuagin hunter fell as it tried to flee from Higgins, but the rest got away.

Slate’s Claim Penal Colony, by TheHayesCode

I helped heal the guards’ wounds, and surrendered my weapon to them once again. The storm eventually passed, but we could see no sign of the Trident. We continued on our voyage, however, and arrived at Slate’s Claim two days later. There was a barracks, as well as a number of empty houses, which we were told we were free to choose from to live in. Higgins and I both opted to stay in the barracks. Weapons and armor were all kept in a storehouse near the dock, run by another Warforged named Columns. With the Trident having been lost, there a number of positions in the colony that needed to be filled, and we were each given jobs. Zumira asked to be placed in the hospital, and Higgins in the kitchens. Vic took at job at an inn called the Foolish Frog, which was owned by Kalanyl’s sister and her wife. Apparently, the governor of this colony hopes that it becomes a stop-over point for adventurers and explorers in Xen’Drik. Jo became a tailor’s apprentice. For my part, I went to work in a small quarry, digging and cutting rocks for a dwarf named Dondas. There is also a small Silver Flame mission here, presided over by Brother Fox and Brother Marten. I am sure they will a great comfort to me as I begin my penance in earnest.

[collapse]