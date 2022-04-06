Dating, Relationships, and Sex: Inconvenient Crushes (04/06/2022)

Sometimes, a crush can be most inconvenient, indeed. Or is it most of the time, even? In any case: Have you ever gotten a crush on somebody against your will and it was really just more annoying than anything else? Or have somebody get a crush on you, and it was tedious for them and/or you? Or some other configuration I have not thought of.

As always, anything related to dating, relationships, intimacy and so on is fair game and welcome.

And of course, as usual: This is supposed to be a space to talk about intimacy and sex and relationships in safety, so don’t shame people for their kinks. But please also refrain from objectification and similarly problematic behavior. People are supposed to feel safe and comfortable here.

Have fun!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...