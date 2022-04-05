The History Thread Looks Ahead

I didn’t have time to put together a proper header this week, which is just as well. The next few weeks will be busy in Agnewland, so I’ll need some Avocado help maintaining the thread!

On two of the next four Tuesdays, I’ll be busy as I count down towards vacation. If anyone is willing or able to fill in on April 12th and May 3rd, I would appreciate it. I will probably be able to comment next week, but will be off the radar for the latter day, hoping to discover an ancestor’s possible involvement in a key Civil War battle.

I’ll post threads on the 19th and 26th and try to make at least one of them a substantial header. If no one fills in, I suppose we can take a week or two off…

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...