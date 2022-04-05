30 Day Simpsons Challenge Encore Day 5: Let’s Talk Lisa

Thanks to Mr. Ixolite for the prompts this month!

April is underway and this month we’re going to be all about the Simpsons! There are a lot of directions that we’re going to go this month and hopefully inspire some creativity, some fun, and some real thought as well. And, naturally, criticism.

Today’s prompt gets things going with the question of talking about a specific core character with Lisa. Here, we want to know your best/worst Lisa episode or moment as well as the best and worst thing about Lisa.

Bonus Prompt: Who would play Lisa in a live-action adaptation?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...