The Creative Endeavors Thread Gets In Your (My) Face

Not exactly in a holding pattern right now, but it feels like there are a bunch of plates in the air. Continuing some very preliminary work on the webcomic while getting out and about to do some real-life sketching (without breaking my loose diet or spending too much), as well as trying to maintain my (self-imposed) production schedule (working great for the illustrations and all right for the paintings).

In the meantime I’ve been dipping into an area I’ve generally avoided. Something I’d badly like to improve is my ability at facial drawing, and for some reason I’ve shied away from the most obvious arena of practice for that sort of thing. I don’t dislike my appearance or anything (maybe one or two things—persistent gut and chin dimple in particular) but it always seemed like just an extra level of work to do self-portraits. I did one in acrylic very early in my painting work, and given the even greater lack of ability compared to today, I don’t think it actually turned out that bad.

Self Portrait (acrylic on canvas panel, January 2018).

On the other hand, working with flesh-friendlier media like oil has tempted me to give things another shot, especially given some of my intervening graphic efforts (I can’t find the one and the other I’m kinda hesitant to post because I seem to unintentionally downgrade my nose). I had a go at one before it mutated into a general female portrait; my hair’s now almost to my shoulders and I think I let things get out of hand. I actually rather liked the result—surprisingly reminiscent of a couple of women I’ve known in the past—but wasn’t me either, not just for the obvious reason.

Huntress Pink (oil on canvas panel, February 2022).

So hopefully in the next few months I’ll find enough time, to practice not just on my face but on others’ (Thor Bridge’s suggestion of Line-of-Action has been illuminating and I hope to make more use of it). Off to Detroit today for more DIA time but looking forward to checking in.

How’s your work going?

