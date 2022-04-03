The Night Thread Has Got the Magic

Disco music rose to prominence throughout the 1970s, going on to dominate mainstream radio and the pop charts for the latter half of the decade. Many established artists of the day jumped on the disco bandwagon at one point or another, with mixed results.

In the spring of 1976, John Fogerty (best known as the founder, lead singer, lead guitarist and principal songwriter in CCR) went into the studio to record what would have been his third solo album. Titled Hoodoo, it was preceded by a single titled “You Got the Magic” (b/w “Evil Thing”). While Fogerty’s voice and guitar playing are unmistakable, the track also features synthesized strings, chimes and a disco-esque drum beat, along with Fogerty’s double-tracked vocals on the choruses being somewhat reminiscent of the Bee Gees. The single stalled at #87 on the Billboard Hot 100, and at the last minute Fogerty and his label at the time (Asylum Records) would agree that the album did not merit release; in spite of being assigned a catalogue number and cover art being printed, it was pulled at the last minute and Fogerty would go on to take a nine-year hiatus from the music industry.

While the Hoodoo album has never seen an official release, bootleg copies are widespread. Here’s one if you’re interested in checking it out for yourself:

OPTIONAL DISCUSSION PROMPT: What are your favorite (or least favorite) instances of established artists “going disco”?

Have a Great Night Thread, Avocado!

