March Madness – Final Four Thread

It’s Final Four Time, and the Men’s CBB Tournament has come down to two big matchups of Kansas vs Villanova and Duke vs North Carolina. Please discuss these games here if you’ll be watching.

Bracket Challenge Update: Our group winner may be decided today, coming down to Molecular Lionel and fireindaarcade, tied for first currently at 680 points. They’ve picked Kansas and Villanova for the Championship respectively, but Lionel also picked Duke to advance to the Championship game – meaning it’s also possible for them to end up tied.

You can check the tournament standings here: https://fantasy.espn.com/tournament-challenge-bracket/2022/en/group?groupID=4700790

It’s #MFinalFour GAMEDAY! 🙌



RT if you’re ready for the @MFinalFour tonight on TBS pic.twitter.com/RliBHSCjce — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 2, 2022

