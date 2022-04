Wait, no. From the MeTV website…

“The first Universal werewolf film tells the edgy, frightening tale of a British botanist who is cursed with the mark of the wolf after being bitten by a creature in the mountains of Tibet. A true horror classic. “

If you miss any of Sven’s segments or want to see them again, they should be posted here after the episode airs!

Enjoy the movie!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...