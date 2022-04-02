Wrestlemania 38
Sports

The Wrestlemania 38 Thread

Here is a place for everyone crazy enough to watch all the professional wrestling this weekend. It’s your Snickers Cruncher KFC Honey Mayonnaise BBQ Sauce Cricket Wireless WRESTLEMANIA! Also NXT. Here’s the cards:

NXT Stand & Deliver:

  • NXT championship: Dolph Ziggler (champion) vs. Bron Breakker
  • Tommaso Ciampa vs. Tony D’Angelo
  • Gunther vs. LA Knight
  • NXT women’s championship, fatal 4-way: Mandy Rose (champion) vs. Io Shirai vs. Kay Lee Ray vs. Cora Jade
  • NXT tag team championship, triple threat match: Imperium (champions) vs. The Creed Brothers vs. MSK
  • NXT North American championship, ladder match: Carmelo Hayes (champion) vs. Santos Escobar vs. Grayson Waller vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Cameron Grimes
  • NXT women’s ta team championship: Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne (champions) vs. Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai

Wrestlemania Night 1:

  • Raw women’s championship: Becky Lynch (champion) vs. Bianca Belair
  • SmackDown women’s championship: Charlotte Flair (champion) vs. Ronda Rousey
  • The KO Show with Kevin Owens: Special guest, Stone Cold Steve Austin
  • Seth Rollins vs. TBD (opponent will be revealed Saturday)
  • Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin
  • SmackDown tag team championship: The Usos (champions) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs
  • The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland
  • Rey and Dominik Mysterio vs. The Miz and Logan Paul

Night 2:

  • WWE/Universal Championship Unification: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns (c)
  • Women’s Tag Team Championship: Queen Zelina & Carmella (c) vs. Sasha Banks & Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler & Natalya
  • Raw Tag Team Championship: RK-Bro (c) vs. Alpha Academy vs. Street Profits
  • Anything Goes: Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn
  • Edge vs. AJ Styles
  • Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory
  • Omos vs. Bobby Lashley

Or perhaps you watched Supercard of Honor and want to talk about that. Go wild!