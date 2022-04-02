The Wrestlemania 38 Thread

Here is a place for everyone crazy enough to watch all the professional wrestling this weekend. It’s your Snickers Cruncher KFC Honey Mayonnaise BBQ Sauce Cricket Wireless WRESTLEMANIA! Also NXT. Here’s the cards:

NXT Stand & Deliver:

NXT championship: Dolph Ziggler (champion) vs. Bron Breakker

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Tony D’Angelo

Gunther vs. LA Knight

NXT women’s championship, fatal 4-way: Mandy Rose (champion) vs. Io Shirai vs. Kay Lee Ray vs. Cora Jade

NXT tag team championship, triple threat match: Imperium (champions) vs. The Creed Brothers vs. MSK

NXT North American championship, ladder match: Carmelo Hayes (champion) vs. Santos Escobar vs. Grayson Waller vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Cameron Grimes

NXT women’s ta team championship: Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne (champions) vs. Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai

Wrestlemania Night 1:

Raw women’s championship: Becky Lynch (champion) vs. Bianca Belair

SmackDown women’s championship: Charlotte Flair (champion) vs. Ronda Rousey

The KO Show with Kevin Owens: Special guest, Stone Cold Steve Austin

Seth Rollins vs. TBD (opponent will be revealed Saturday)

Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin

SmackDown tag team championship: The Usos (champions) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs

The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland

Rey and Dominik Mysterio vs. The Miz and Logan Paul

Night 2:

WWE/Universal Championship Unification : Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns (c)

: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns (c) Women’s Tag Team Championship : Queen Zelina & Carmella (c) vs. Sasha Banks & Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler & Natalya

: Queen Zelina & Carmella (c) vs. Sasha Banks & Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler & Natalya Raw Tag Team Championship : RK-Bro (c) vs. Alpha Academy vs. Street Profits

: RK-Bro (c) vs. Alpha Academy vs. Street Profits Anything Goes : Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn

: Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn Edge vs. AJ Styles

Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory

Omos vs. Bobby Lashley

Or perhaps you watched Supercard of Honor and want to talk about that. Go wild!

