The Wrestlemania 38 Thread

Here is a place for everyone crazy enough to watch all the professional wrestling this weekend. It’s your Snickers Cruncher KFC Honey Mayonnaise BBQ Sauce Cricket Wireless WRESTLEMANIA! Also NXT. Here’s the cards:
NXT Stand & Deliver:
- NXT championship: Dolph Ziggler (champion) vs. Bron Breakker
- Tommaso Ciampa vs. Tony D’Angelo
- Gunther vs. LA Knight
- NXT women’s championship, fatal 4-way: Mandy Rose (champion) vs. Io Shirai vs. Kay Lee Ray vs. Cora Jade
- NXT tag team championship, triple threat match: Imperium (champions) vs. The Creed Brothers vs. MSK
- NXT North American championship, ladder match: Carmelo Hayes (champion) vs. Santos Escobar vs. Grayson Waller vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Cameron Grimes
- NXT women’s ta team championship: Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne (champions) vs. Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai
Wrestlemania Night 1:
- Raw women’s championship: Becky Lynch (champion) vs. Bianca Belair
- SmackDown women’s championship: Charlotte Flair (champion) vs. Ronda Rousey
- The KO Show with Kevin Owens: Special guest, Stone Cold Steve Austin
- Seth Rollins vs. TBD (opponent will be revealed Saturday)
- Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin
- SmackDown tag team championship: The Usos (champions) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs
- The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland
- Rey and Dominik Mysterio vs. The Miz and Logan Paul
Night 2:
- WWE/Universal Championship Unification: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns (c)
- Women’s Tag Team Championship: Queen Zelina & Carmella (c) vs. Sasha Banks & Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler & Natalya
- Raw Tag Team Championship: RK-Bro (c) vs. Alpha Academy vs. Street Profits
- Anything Goes: Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn
- Edge vs. AJ Styles
- Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory
- Omos vs. Bobby Lashley
Or perhaps you watched Supercard of Honor and want to talk about that. Go wild!