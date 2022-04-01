Weekly Wrestling Thread Mania Goes Celeb Mad

WWE:

-Mania weekend

-Triple H had 99% blockage in his left anterior, got a defibrillator now. Retires from in-ring competition

-Steiners go into the hall of fame, Shad Gaspard get Warrior Award

-Still not 100% sure if cody will be at mania

AEW:

-Marko Stunt contract not renewed

-Arn Anderson has some good points about people like Dante Martin getting short run and then disspearing to dark for a long time

Indies:

-Mania weekend

-Marcus Bagwell moves in with DDP, becomes wresteling lovely but goofy uncle on twitter.

anyway

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...