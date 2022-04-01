Friday New Music 4/1

It’s Friday! There’s new music! It’s April 1st AND Bandcamp Friday? Look forward to weird one-off songs to hit bandcamp probably. Surprise! A new football, etc. EP! Definitely my first listen today. New PUP of course, the last album was great as hell and I’m hoping this one continues on with that.

Here’s a more complete list, taken from Consequence of Sound w/ minor updates. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what’s not and anything else music. Enjoy!:

— Alabaster DePlume – Gold

— Aldo Nova – The Life and Times of Eddie Gage EP

— Amine Mesnaoui and Labelle – African Prayers

— Ancient Settlers – Our Last Eclipse

— Anya Anastasia – Dissenter EP

— Autómata – Autómata

— Battle Ave – I Saw The Egg

— Beau Diako – Nylon

— Ben Vida and Lea Bertucci – Murmurations

— Big Cheeko – Block Barry White

— Big’n – Discipline Through Sound 25

— Bittter – Sad Songs For Happy People

— The Bloodstreams – Clockwork Man

— Blue Wilson – Future Street

— Bobby Duncan – Maybe This Time

— Brix Smith and Marty Willson-Piper – Lost Angeles

— Can – Monster Movies (Vinyl Reissue)

— Can – Soundtracks (Vinyl Reissue)

— Carpenter Brut – Leather Terror

— Casually Here – Possible Worlds

— Celtic Hills – Huldufólk

— Centinex – The Pestilence EP

— Chris Imler – Operation Schönheit

— Christian Alexander – I Don’t Like You

— Christian Lee Hutson – Quitters

— Cinthie – DJ-Kicks

— Claudie Dada – La Pensée Javel

— Club d’Elf – You Never Know

— Community Theater – Having Everything EP

— Con Deer – Maximalist

— Confidence Man – Tilt

— Crows – Beware Believers

— Damian Lazarus – (Music Inspired by The Film) Beijing Spring

— Daniel Johns (of Silverchair) – FutureNever

— DARE – Road to Eden

— Daryl Hall – BeforeAfter

— The Dead Tongues – Dust

— Deathcave – II EP

— Design Flaw – Beasts of A Future Decay EP

— Desparecidos (feat. Conor Oberst) – Live at Shea Stadium

— Devon Kay & The Solution – Grieving Expectation

— Dirty Shirt – Get Your Dose Now!

— Donny Benét – Le Piano EP

— Doris Day – Early Day—Rare Songs from the Radio 1939-1950

— Doris Day – My Heart (Vinyl Reissue)

— Dusk – The Relic

— Elliah Heifetz – First Generation American

— Erisy Watt – Eyes Like The Ocean

— EUNOIA – Psyop Of The Year

— Eve’s Twin Lover – Stop Sending People To Kill Me

— Evil Invaders – Shattering Reflection

— Fatherson – Normal Fears

— Fences and and Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy – Niagara EP

— Field Works – Station

— Gerald Clayton – Bells On Sand

— The Golden Glows – On Moonlight And Rain

— Gooseberry – Broken Dance EP

— Gov’t Mule – Heavy Load Blues (Deluxe Edition)

— Graeme James – Seasons

— Grateful Dead – Dick’s Picks Vol. 19—10/19/73

— Greenbeard – Variant

— The Greyboy Allstars – Get a Job: Music from the Original Broadcast Series Soul Dream

— The Hara – We All Wear Black EP

— Hari Sima – Solo en Occidente

— Horojo Trio – Set The Record

— I KLATUS – Targeted

— Jeremie Albino – Past Dawn EP

— Jon Spencer & the HITmakers – Spencer Gets It Lit!

— Kaktus Einarsson – Remix The Ladder

— Karima Walker – Demos EP

— King Garbage – Heavy Metal Greasy Love

— Kublai Khan TX – Lowest Form of Animal EP

— LAPÊCHE – Spirit Bunnies (Remixes) EP

— Lia Hide – The Missing Fourth Guest

— Lights – PƎP

— Lords of the Trident – The Offering

— Luaka Bop – I Just Want To Be a Good Man

— Mayer Hawthorne – Man About Town (Vinyl Reissue)

— Melissa Manchester – Live ’77

— Meshuggah – Immutable

— Michelle Ullestad – SOL EP

— Misfire – Sympathy For The Ignorant

— Miso Extra – Great Taste EP

— Mokri – Heart Change

— Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway – Crooked Tree

— The Most Distant Object – The Most Distant Object

— Nakaya – Fire Becomes Me EP

— Nekrogoblikon – The Fundamental Slimes and Humours

— Night Palace – Diving Rings

— No Frills – Downward Dog

— Northlane – Obsidian

— Papercuts – Past Life Regression

— Pattern-Seeking Animals – Only Passing Through

— Paul Cauthen – Country Coming Down

— Pillow Queens – Leave The Light On

— Plastikman & Chilly Gonzales – Consumed in Key

— Psymon Spine – Charismatic Mutations

— PUP – THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND

— Red Hot Chili Peppers – Unlimited Love

— Reminders – Best of Beach Punk

— Revolver – Rephlummoxed

— Rocket From The Crypt – Group Sounds (Vinyl Reissue)

— Rocket From The Crypt – Live From the X-Ray (Vinyl Reissue)

— Sally Shapiro – Sad Cities (Remix Album)

— Sam Kogon – Sam Kogon EP

— Scrunchies – Feral Coast

— Selbor – Mensaje

— Shaina Taub – Songs of the Great Hill

— Spineshank – The Height of Callousness (Vinyl Reissue)

— Shrimpnose – Under Fire!

— Sondre Lerche – Avatars of Love

— Soundwalk Collective (feat. Charlotte Gainsbourg) – LOVOTIC

— Suzi Moon – Animal EP

— T-Shyne – Confetti Nights

— Tempers – New Meaning

— Thomas Rhett – Where We Started

— TREASVRE – Stick the Knife In

— Trick Or Treat – Creepy Symphonies

— Various Artists – The Others [Lustmord Deconstructed]

— Varjo-Orkesteri – Prima Volta

— The Violent Inzident – This Is Nu Metal!

— Violet Blend – Demons

— Walt Disco – Unlearning

— Warren Franklin – Second April

— The Weight Band – Shines Like Gold

— Whimsy – Melt

— Wolf – Shadowland

— Wrath Of The Nebula – The Ruthless Leviathan

— Yamash’ta and Masahiko Satoh – Sunrise From West Sea (Reissue)

