Friday New Music 4/1

It’s Friday! There’s new music! It’s April 1st AND Bandcamp Friday? Look forward to weird one-off songs to hit bandcamp probably. Surprise! A new football, etc. EP! Definitely my first listen today. New PUP of course, the last album was great as hell and I’m hoping this one continues on with that.
Here’s a more complete list, taken from Consequence of Sound w/ minor updates. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what’s not and anything else music. Enjoy!:
— Alabaster DePlume – Gold
— Aldo Nova – The Life and Times of Eddie Gage EP
— Amine Mesnaoui and Labelle – African Prayers
— Ancient Settlers – Our Last Eclipse
— Anya Anastasia – Dissenter EP
— Autómata – Autómata
— Battle Ave – I Saw The Egg
— Beau Diako – Nylon
— Ben Vida and Lea Bertucci – Murmurations
— Big Cheeko – Block Barry White
— Big’n – Discipline Through Sound 25
— Bittter – Sad Songs For Happy People
— The Bloodstreams – Clockwork Man
— Blue Wilson – Future Street
— Bobby Duncan – Maybe This Time
— Brix Smith and Marty Willson-Piper – Lost Angeles
— Can – Monster Movies (Vinyl Reissue)
— Can – Soundtracks (Vinyl Reissue)
— Carpenter Brut – Leather Terror
— Casually Here – Possible Worlds
— Celtic Hills – Huldufólk
— Centinex – The Pestilence EP
— Chris Imler – Operation Schönheit
— Christian Alexander – I Don’t Like You
— Christian Lee Hutson – Quitters
— Cinthie – DJ-Kicks
— Claudie Dada – La Pensée Javel
— Club d’Elf – You Never Know
— Community Theater – Having Everything EP
— Con Deer – Maximalist
— Confidence Man – Tilt
— Crows – Beware Believers
— Damian Lazarus – (Music Inspired by The Film) Beijing Spring
— Daniel Johns (of Silverchair) – FutureNever
— DARE – Road to Eden
— Daryl Hall – BeforeAfter
— The Dead Tongues – Dust
— Deathcave – II EP
— Design Flaw – Beasts of A Future Decay EP
— Desparecidos (feat. Conor Oberst) – Live at Shea Stadium
— Devon Kay & The Solution – Grieving Expectation
— Dirty Shirt – Get Your Dose Now!
— Donny Benét – Le Piano EP
— Doris Day – Early Day—Rare Songs from the Radio 1939-1950
— Doris Day – My Heart (Vinyl Reissue)
— Dusk – The Relic
— Elliah Heifetz – First Generation American
— Erisy Watt – Eyes Like The Ocean
— EUNOIA – Psyop Of The Year
— Eve’s Twin Lover – Stop Sending People To Kill Me
— Evil Invaders – Shattering Reflection
— Fatherson – Normal Fears
— Fences and and Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy – Niagara EP
— Field Works – Station
— Gerald Clayton – Bells On Sand
— The Golden Glows – On Moonlight And Rain
— Gooseberry – Broken Dance EP
— Gov’t Mule – Heavy Load Blues (Deluxe Edition)
— Graeme James – Seasons
— Grateful Dead – Dick’s Picks Vol. 19—10/19/73
— Greenbeard – Variant
— The Greyboy Allstars – Get a Job: Music from the Original Broadcast Series Soul Dream
— The Hara – We All Wear Black EP
— Hari Sima – Solo en Occidente
— Horojo Trio – Set The Record
— I KLATUS – Targeted
— Jeremie Albino – Past Dawn EP
— Jon Spencer & the HITmakers – Spencer Gets It Lit!
— Kaktus Einarsson – Remix The Ladder
— Karima Walker – Demos EP
— King Garbage – Heavy Metal Greasy Love
— Kublai Khan TX – Lowest Form of Animal EP
— LAPÊCHE – Spirit Bunnies (Remixes) EP
— Lia Hide – The Missing Fourth Guest
— Lights – PƎP
— Lords of the Trident – The Offering
— Luaka Bop – I Just Want To Be a Good Man
— Mayer Hawthorne – Man About Town (Vinyl Reissue)
— Melissa Manchester – Live ’77
— Meshuggah – Immutable
— Michelle Ullestad – SOL EP
— Misfire – Sympathy For The Ignorant
— Miso Extra – Great Taste EP
— Mokri – Heart Change
— Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway – Crooked Tree
— The Most Distant Object – The Most Distant Object
— Nakaya – Fire Becomes Me EP
— Nekrogoblikon – The Fundamental Slimes and Humours
— Night Palace – Diving Rings
— No Frills – Downward Dog
— Northlane – Obsidian
— Papercuts – Past Life Regression
— Pattern-Seeking Animals – Only Passing Through
— Paul Cauthen – Country Coming Down
— Pillow Queens – Leave The Light On
— Plastikman & Chilly Gonzales – Consumed in Key
— Psymon Spine – Charismatic Mutations
— PUP – THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND
— Red Hot Chili Peppers – Unlimited Love
— Reminders – Best of Beach Punk
— Revolver – Rephlummoxed
— Rocket From The Crypt – Group Sounds (Vinyl Reissue)
— Rocket From The Crypt – Live From the X-Ray (Vinyl Reissue)
— Sally Shapiro – Sad Cities (Remix Album)
— Sam Kogon – Sam Kogon EP
— Scrunchies – Feral Coast
— Selbor – Mensaje
— Shaina Taub – Songs of the Great Hill
— Spineshank – The Height of Callousness (Vinyl Reissue)
— Shrimpnose – Under Fire!
— Sondre Lerche – Avatars of Love
— Soundwalk Collective (feat. Charlotte Gainsbourg) – LOVOTIC
— Suzi Moon – Animal EP
— T-Shyne – Confetti Nights
— Tempers – New Meaning
— Thomas Rhett – Where We Started
— TREASVRE – Stick the Knife In
— Trick Or Treat – Creepy Symphonies
— Various Artists – The Others [Lustmord Deconstructed]
— Varjo-Orkesteri – Prima Volta
— The Violent Inzident – This Is Nu Metal!
— Violet Blend – Demons
— Walt Disco – Unlearning
— Warren Franklin – Second April
— The Weight Band – Shines Like Gold
— Whimsy – Melt
— Wolf – Shadowland
— Wrath Of The Nebula – The Ruthless Leviathan
— Yamash’ta and Masahiko Satoh – Sunrise From West Sea (Reissue)