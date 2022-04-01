30 Day Simpsons Challenge Encore Day 1: Your First Episode

Thanks to Mr. Ixolite for the prompts this month!

April is underway and this month we’re going to be all about the Simpsons! There are a lot of directions that we’re going to go this month and hopefully inspire some creativity, some fun, and some real thought as well. And, naturally, criticism.

Today’s prompt gets things going with the question of asking what your first episode was OR what episode made you really become a fan of the series?

Bonus Prompt: What’s the one episode that you would use to introduce someone to the property?

