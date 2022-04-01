Franchise Festival Podcast S2E10 – Resident Evil 6 (Part 1)

Let’s discuss Resident Evil 6! What are your favorite moments, monsters, and more?
In the podcast – embedded below and available on all major podcast apps – Chris and Hamilton discuss the development, gameplay, and monster designs of Resident Evil 6, exploring how best to approach the game’s unwieldy four-campaign structure and glibly dismissing prognosticators of the “next big thing.”
Noteworthy Sources
- 1up.com Interview with director Eiichiro Sasaki and Yoshiaki Hirabayashi
- PlayStation Blog interview with executive producer Hiroyuki Kobayashi, director Eiichiro Sasaki, and producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi
- Gamedeveloper.com interview with director Eiichiro Sasaki and Yoshiaki Hirabayashi
- GeekxGirls Interview with Michelle Lee
- GeekxGirls Interview with Sergia Louise Anderson
- GeekxGirls Interview with Kat Randolph
- GeekxGirls Interview with Sara Fletcher
- Noah Caldwell-Gervais – “A Thorough Look at Resident Evil”
