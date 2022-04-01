Franchise Festival Podcast S2E10 – Resident Evil 6 (Part 1)

Let’s discuss Resident Evil 6! What are your favorite moments, monsters, and more?

In the podcast – embedded below and available on all major podcast apps – Chris and Hamilton discuss the development, gameplay, and monster designs of Resident Evil 6, exploring how best to approach the game’s unwieldy four-campaign structure and glibly dismissing prognosticators of the “next big thing.”

Noteworthy Sources

If you enjoy the episode, consider backing us on Patreon to get access to a bonus episode each month! In March we covered Resident Evil Damnation and in April we’ll be discussing Resident Evil: The Darkside Chronicles.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...