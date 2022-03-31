WW 179: Whose Line Is It Anyway? – Day 5

And…welcome back. Bit of a long break, but the producers have assured me the fridge backstage has been fully restocked, and the mats you sleep on are a little bit cleaner than they were before.

The producers have notified me that one of the comics was found backstage, attempting to eat his own arm. He claimed to be “getting into character” but we know a lawsuit when we see one, so he was politely but firmly asked to leave.

ByCracky is dead. He was a man transformed into a pie who was slowly eating himself.

He was also Vanilla Town.

The producers want to congratulate you on your work in ridding us of another former contestant. 5000 points to everyone. But two more are still at large. So please root them out. Celebrity impression workshop starts in an hour.

Players

Side Character Role Blocker Wolf

2. April Overeager Audience Member

3. Mac

4. spooky

5. Marlowe

6. Grumproro Vanilla Town

7. Goat Vanilla Town

8. Shipwreck

9. ByCracky Vanilla Town

10. Longbox Jockey Vanilla Town

11. Lindsay

12. MSD Vanilla Town

13. Hayes

14. copywight

15. Cork

16. Emm

17. Owen Studio Intern

18. Ralph Curse-Maker Wolf

19. QQ Vanilla Town

20. Wasp

Backups

Adam F.

Roles

8 Townies

6 Struggling Improv Comics – Vanilla Town, with no power other than their vote.

1 H&M Assistant – Jailer. Removes someone from play each night but also cancels their night action, if they have one.

1 Prop-master – Inventor. Each night hands out a prop to a different person. The person must convince me how they can best use that prop to track/heal/kill someone. If successful, the action takes place and the power is taken out of rotation. (This means there is at most one heal, one tracking action, and one kill caused by the Prop-master.)

2 Former Contestants (Wolves)

Thespian – So good at acting they read as “Not Wolf” if investigated.

Casting Director – On Night 0 will be given a list of five players (which may include wolves) and five RPs. Assigns the RPs among the players however they see fit.

RPs

Upon signup, each player should privately contact the mod on Discord with an RP suggestion, to be accepted or rejected by the mod. (Nothing mean-spirited, and nothing wolf-adjacent.) Accepted RPs will be added to the pool and then randomly assigned to each player on Night 0. Players will not receive the RP they suggested themselves.

Players must make three RP posts on a given day before they are allowed to cast a vote.

The more specific and weird your suggestions, the better. The mod reserves the right to add his own suggestions to the pool, so not every suggestion may be used.

General Rules

Ties will be handled by RNG among tied players.

Roles and RPs will revealed upon death.

As soon as we reach a KiLo (Kill or Lose) scenario, auto-kill will require all players to vote before being triggered.

Have patience with the mod and especially other players. Attack arguments and not people.

The mod reserves the right to add events or rule changes as he sees fit for balancing purposes.

Twilight will be at 3 PM Central Time on Friday, April 1st.

