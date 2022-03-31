Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Mar. 31

Today’s contestants are:

Christian, a senior intelligence analyst, has spoken seven different languages and “Brooklynese”;

Evan, a chemistry teacher, figured out how to get port wine bottles into the U.S.; and

Jackie, a pension calculation developer, shortened her mom’s bucket list by getting on the show. Jackie is a four-day champ with winnings of $115,100.

Jeopardy!

MAP QUEST // IN MEMORIAM 2021 // BUSINESS NAME ORIGINS // COMPOSERS // COLLEGES & UNIVERSITIES // EVERYTHING FROM A TO A

DD1 – $800 – COLLEGES & UNIVERSITIES – This Illinois school was founded in 1851 to serve Ohio, Wisconsin, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan & part of Minnesota (Evan improved by $2,000 to a total of $4,400.)

Scores going into DJ: Jackie $9,200, Evan $5,600, Christian -$1,400.

Double Jeopardy!

THE VERB IN THE NOVEL TITLE // TIME FOR YOUR MEDICINE // ON TV IN THE YEAR 2000 // WHERE THE STREETS HAVE A NAME // SHE’S ONLY A BIRD // IN THE GILDED AGE

DD2 – $1,600 – WHERE THE STREETS HAVE A NAME – The name of this street in Jerusalem is Latin for “sorrowful way” (Jackie won $2,000 from her score $18,400 vs. $10,400 for Evan.)

DD3 – $2,000 – TIME FOR YOUR MEDICINE – 4-letter word for a boring person or a slow administration of a liquid like a saline solution (Evan added $5,000 to his score of $11,600 vs. $20,400 for Jackie.)

Jackie was in good position most of the way, while Evan had a chance to take the lead on DD3 but didn’t bet enough to do so, as Jackie led into FJ at $20,000 vs. $17,400 for Evan and $1,000 for Christian.

Final Jeopardy!

HISTORIC PLACES – Following a raid at this establishment in 1969, protesters confronted police by forming a Rockette-style kickline

Only Evan was correct on FJ, adding $3,000 to win with $20,400.

Odds and ends

Strategy corner: Evan’s DD3 situation was one where he should have considered going all-in or, if he hated the category, going very small. With his $5,000 wager, if he had missed he would have a very difficult time getting back within one-half of Jackie’s score, so might as well go all the way and try for the lead.

That’s before our time: No one could identify a photo of comedy veteran Jackie Mason, or knew the music company named for founders Herb Alpert and Jerry Moss was A&M Records. (Side note: today is Alpert’s 87th birthday.)

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Northwestern? DD2 – What is Via Dolorosa? DD3 – What is drip? FJ – What is Stonewall Inn?

