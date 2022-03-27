WW 179: Whose Line Is It Anyway? – Day 3

And…we’re back. Welcome to Whose Line, where the games are made up and the points don’t matter. That’s right, the points are like the mod’s plans for a cool new role. Like however he thought the game would go. Like how…

*receives letter from the producers*

This just in, a comic was found smothered to death in the Porta Potties we call our staff trailers. Narwhals may exist, but they are quickly going extinct.

Grumproro is dead. She was a narwhal offended by the idea people would think narwhals aren’t real. She was also Vanilla Town.

*receives other letter*

Really? Okay folks, it seems I shouldn’t have been giving out points like post-WW1 German banknotes, because one contestant seems to have accrued enough to be promoted over me. He’ll no longer be in the games, but he may heckle you from the sidelines.

April was the Overeager Audience Member. He has achieved his win condition and exited the game. He may post in the main thread so long as he stays in character and does not talk about the game in any capacity, or else the producers revoke his win. His RP was grandma communicating via Google searches.

So anyway for today’s game we have

*receives third letter*

Hmm.

Hmm.

So it seems after an incident involving a garden gnome, a bloomin’ onion, and a copy of Shrek Forever After on DVD, one of our contestants has been incapacitated. Remember them as they lived: complaining about their father.

Longbox Jockey is dead. He was Diane, a down-on-her-luck woman living in upstate New York with her sisters and dad, Napoleon Bonaparte. He was Vanilla Town.

There are still three former contestants to deal with, and the producers would like the ratings to compete with the Academy Awards. So if you could please mop up the blood and get into character, take it away.

Players

Side Character Role Blocker Wolf

2. April Overeager Audience Member

3. Mac

4. spooky

5. Marlowe

6. Grumproro Vanilla Town

7. Goat Vanilla Town

8. Shipwreck

9. ByCracky

10. Longbox Jockey Vanilla Town

11. Lindsay

12. MSD Vanilla Town

13. Hayes

14. copywight

15. Cork

16. Emm

17. Owen

18. Ralph

19. QQ

20. Wasp

Backups

Adam F.

Roles

11 Townies

8 Struggling Improv Comics – Vanilla Town, with no power other than their vote.

1 H&M Assistant – Jailer. Removes someone from play each night but also cancels their night action, if they have one.

1 Prop-master – Inventor. Each night hands out a prop to a different person. The person must convince me how they can best use that prop to track/heal/kill someone. If successful, the action takes place and the power is taken out of rotation. (This means there is at most one heal, one tracking action, and one kill caused by the Prop-master.)

1 Studio Intern – Oracle. May investigate the alignment of one person each night and get a result of “Wolf” or “Not Wolf”. They keep careful notes, so if they die at night, their last investigation will be made public (unless they are jailed or role blocked.)

3 Former Contestants (Wolves)

Thespian – So good at acting they read as “Not Wolf” if investigated.

Curse-maker – Chooses a player each night and subjects them to some speech restriction. Curses have to be vetted by the mod but can include speaking in GIFs, missing letters, or forced spelling errors.

Casting Director – On Night 0 will be given a list of five players (which may include wolves) and five RPs. Assigns the RPs among the players however they see fit.

RPs

Upon signup, each player should privately contact the mod on Discord with an RP suggestion, to be accepted or rejected by the mod. (Nothing mean-spirited, and nothing wolf-adjacent.) Accepted RPs will be added to the pool and then randomly assigned to each player on Night 0. Players will not receive the RP they suggested themselves.

Players must make three RP posts on a given day before they are allowed to cast a vote.

The more specific and weird your suggestions, the better. The mod reserves the right to add his own suggestions to the pool, so not every suggestion may be used.

General Rules

Ties will be handled by RNG among tied players.

Roles and RPs will revealed upon death.

As soon as we reach a KiLo (Kill or Lose) scenario, auto-kill will require all players to vote before being triggered.

Have patience with the mod and especially other players. Attack arguments and not people.

The mod reserves the right to add events or rule changes as he sees fit for balancing purposes.

Twilight will be at 3 PM Central Time on Tuesday, March 29th.

