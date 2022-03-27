94th Academy Awards [Live] Thread

Yes, this year’s Academy Awards is going to be a total car crash due to how the producers handled how the ceremony is going to be. But if still care about which movies are going to win, have nothing to do on a Sunday night, and/or want to shitpost at how the show will be, then this thread is right for you.

If you aren’t planning on watching the Oscar telecast on (for American Cados) ABC but follow the Oscars on some other outlet like Twitter (or The Avocado) you’re more than welcome to post in here.

Ceremony starts 4:00 PM PST/7:00 PM EST, but the telecast starts an hour later.

