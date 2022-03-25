WW 179: Whose Line Is It Anway? – Day 2

And…we’re back. Welcome to Whose Line, where the games are made up and the points don’t matter. That’s right, the points are like my feelings in regards to the CSI crime lab.

After a short commercial break, the contestants sat back down in their chairs and waited for the new game to be announced. But even when everyone was seated, one chair remained empty.

Where was that Greek dude?

MSD is dead. He was the most prolific spanakopita baker in Greece. And also, Vanilla Town.

Well, we couldn’t afford to pay him anyway. So get ready for the new game announced tomorrow, and keep an eye out for the RP vendor, who may be willing to give you a new character if your current one is testing poorly with the 18-45 demo has run its course.

Players

Side Character

2. April

3. Mac

4. spooky

5. Marlowe

6. Grumproro

7. Goat Vanilla Town

8. Shipwreck

9. ByCracky

10. Longbox Jockey

11. Lindsay

12. MSD Vanilla Town

13. Hayes

14. copywight

15. Cork

16. Emm

17. Owen

18. Ralph

19. QQ

20. Wasp

Backups

Adam F.

Roles

13 Townies

10 Struggling Improv Comics – Vanilla Town, with no power other than their vote.

1 H&M Assistant – Jailer. Removes someone from play each night but also cancels their night action, if they have one.

1 Prop-master – Inventor. Each night hands out a prop to a different person. The person must convince me how they can best use that prop to track/heal/kill someone. If successful, the action takes place and the power is taken out of rotation. (This means there is at most one heal, one tracking action, and one kill caused by the Prop-master.)

1 Studio Intern – Oracle. May investigate the alignment of one person each night and get a result of “Wolf” or “Not Wolf”. They keep careful notes, so if they die at night, their last investigation will be made public (unless they are jailed or role blocked.)

4 Former Contestants (Wolves)

Role Blocker – Negates a person’s action each night.

Thespian – So good at acting they read as “Not Wolf” if investigated.

Curse-maker – Chooses a player each night and subjects them to some speech restriction. Curses have to be vetted by the mod but can include speaking in GIFs, missing letters, or forced spelling errors.

Casting Director – On Night 0 will be given a list of five players (which may include wolves) and five RPs. Assigns the RPs among the players however they see fit.

1 Overeager Audience Member

The one person for whom the points do matter. In addition to points they earn during the day phase, they may earn 300 points each night by making a successful kill. When they reach 1,000 points, they win and exit the game. (Town and Wolves will continue to duke it out.)

RPs

Upon signup, each player should privately contact the mod on Discord with an RP suggestion, to be accepted or rejected by the mod. (Nothing mean-spirited, and nothing wolf-adjacent.) Accepted RPs will be added to the pool and then randomly assigned to each player on Night 0. Players will not receive the RP they suggested themselves.

Players must make three RP posts on a given day before they are allowed to cast a vote.

The more specific and weird your suggestions, the better. The mod reserves the right to add his own suggestions to the pool, so not every suggestion may be used.

General Rules

Ties will be handled by RNG among tied players.

Roles and RPs will revealed upon death.

As soon as we reach a KiLo (Kill or Lose) scenario, auto-kill will require all players to vote before being triggered.

Have patience with the mod and especially other players. Attack arguments and not people.

The mod reserves the right to add events or rule changes as he sees fit for balancing purposes.

I will award 500 points to whoever first tags me in a comment and says “Turpentine sweater vest.”

Twilight will be at 3 PM Central Time on Sunday, March 27th.

