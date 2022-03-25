Friday New Music 3/25

Big Friday, Big New Music – there’s a lot I’m in to today. Third album by Camp Cope is an absolute must listen for me (I’m probably listening to it now?) another new Destroyer album that has been sounding very good so far. Plus a new one from Proper., and Bellows.

I don’t really know them but new albums by Guerilla Toss and Caracara are exciting people I know so I’ll probably check them out as well. Plus some bonus tracks on this Charli XCX album already?

Here’s a more complete list, taken from Consequence of Sound w/ minor updates. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what’s not and anything else music. Enjoy!:

— 8 KALACAS – Fronteras

— Abbath – Dream Reaver

— Above All – Disarm The Gods EP

— Absent In Body – Plague God

— Ali Shaheed Muhammad & Adrian Younge – Jazz Is Dead 011

— Aldous Harding – Warm Chris

— Anand Wilder (formerly of Yeasayer) – I Don’t Know My Words

— Anna Westin – LEV //

— Anthony Coleman and Brian Chase (of Yeah Yeah Yeahs) – Arcades

— Architects – For Those That Wish To Exist At Abbey Road

— Ashley Myles – Tides EP

— Åskväder – Fenix

— The Asteroid No.4 – Tones of the Shadow

— ASTN – You’re Almost There EP

— ATVEÏ – Tales For Nightclubs EP

— Ava Vox – Immortalised

— Avalon Tassonyi – Avalon Tassonyi

— B. Fraser – Carolina

— Bakers Eddy – Love Boredom Bicycles

— Barrie – Barbara

— Beau Jennings & The Tigers – Heavy Light

— Bellows – Next of Kin

— BillyBio (Biohazard’s Billy Graziadei) – Leaders and Liars

— Bloodgate – Solace In Mourning

— Bodi Bill – I Love U I Do

— The Bogie Band feat. Joe Russo – The Prophets In the City

— Bomber – Nocturnal Creatures

— Bon Iver – Bon Iver, Bon Iver (10th Anniversary Edition)

— Bruecken – Innere Unruhen

— Buddy – Superghetto

— Caesaria – All We Have Is Now

— Camp Cope – Running with the Hurricane

— Capricorn – For The Restless

— Caracara – New Preoccupations

— Carly Cosgrove See You In Chemistry

— Carnage of Children – Darkness Within

— Christina Wheeler – Songs of S + D

— Coin – Uncanny Valley

— Corridor Of Dreams – Subshine

— Cowboy Junkies – Songs of the Recollection

— Crown Magnetar – Alone in Death

— Crystal Viper – The Last Axeman

— Curly J – The World Is Yours EP

— D.Mark Owen – Respite

— Damokles – Nights Come Alive

— Darden Smith – Western Skies

— Dave Friend and Jerome Begin – Post-

— Day of Departure – Day of Departure

— Deadnate – The North Sea

— Desert Clouds – Planexit

— Desolate Shrine – Fires of the Dying World

— Destroyer – Labyrinthitis

— Denzel Curry – Melt My Eyz See Your Future

— Doc Rotten – Unite Resist

— Don’t Worry – Remorseless Swing

— Dream Widow (Dave Grohl) – Dream Widow

— Ed Schrader’s Music Beat – Nightclub Daydreaming

— Emily Jane White – Alluvion

— Emma Ruth Rundle – Orpheus Looking Back EP

— En Vogue – Funky Divas: Expanded Edition

— Ensemble Dal Niente – object/animal

— Eucharist – I am the Void

— Euglossine – Some Kind Of Forever

— Ex-Vöid (feat. members of Joanna Gruesome) – Bigger Than Before

— Fall Of Rauros – Key To A Vanishing Future

— Fana Hues – flora + fana

— Fivio Foreign – B.I.B.L.E

— Fucked Up – Do All Words Can Do

— Future Caveman – II EP

— Gabriel Kahane – Magnificent Bird

— ginla – Everything

— The God Fahim – Six Ring Champ

— Guerilla Toss – Famously Alive

— Hardcore Superstar – Abrakadabra

— Heavee – Audio Assault

— I Start Counting – Ejected

— I Start Counting – Re-fused

— Ibibio Sound Machine – Electricity

— ID-Earth (아이디얼스) – Panorama EP

— Ignite – Ignite

— Incite – Wake Up Dead

— The Inevitables – 7 EP

— The James Hunter Six – With Love (Physical Release)

— Jana Rush – Dark Humor EP

— Jay Worthy and Larry June – 2 P’s in a Pod

— Jeremy Garrett – River Wild

— Joan Jett and The Blackhearts – Changeup EP

— Jody Wisternoff and James Grant – Anjunadeep 13

— Jon Rivera – First Things First EP

— Juanita Euka – Mabanzo

— Karen Dalton – In My Own Time (50th Anniversary Reissue)

— Kavinsky – Reborn

— keshi – GABRIEL

— Kevin Devine – Nothing’s Real, So Nothing’s Wrong

— The Killers – Pressure Machine (Deluxe Edition)

— Killing Joke – Lord of Chaos EP

— Kilo Kish – American Gurl

— Kindsight – Swedish Punk

— King Goon – Admit Nothing! Deny Everything! Lie! Lie! Lie

— Klonosphere – Black-Out Arises

— Koffee – Gifted

— Kraftwerk – Remixes

— Kriss Bowers – Bridgerton Season Two (Soundtrack from the Netflix Series)

— KVAEN – The Great Below

— Laibach – Wir sind das Volk (Ein Musical aus Deutschland)

— Larry McRay – Blues Without You

— Latto – 777

— Leon Vynehall – Fabric Presents Leon Vynehall

— Light Beneath – Light Beneath

— Lomond Campbell – Lost Loops

— LOOP – Sonancy

— Lost Tribes of the Moon – Chapter II: Tales Of Strife, Destiny, And Despair

— LSDXOXO – Dedicated 2 Disrespect: The Remixes EP

— Lucky Lo – Supercarry

— Machine Gun Kelly – mainstream sellout

— Maren Morris – Humble Quest

— Mark Clayden and Paul Fletcher – A Plague On All Your Houses EP

— The Mary Veils – Esoteric Hex

— Matisyahu – AM_RICA

— Metide – Circadians EP

— Michael Bublé – Higher

— Miki Ratsula – i owe it to myself

— Mission To Sleep – Post Youth EP

— NCT Dream – Glitch Mode

— Nightwraith – Offering

— Nigo – I Know Nigo!

— NITE – Voices of the Kronian Moon

— Ornette Coleman – Genesis of Genius: The Contemporary Albums

— Orogen – Societal Eye

— P.E. – The Leather Lemon

— Pia Isa – Distorted Chants

— Placebo – Never Let Me Go

— Plakkaggio – Verso La Vetta

— The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys – Never Slow Down

— Priestgate – Eyes Closed For The Winter EP

— Proper. – The Great American Novel

— Reba McEntire – My Chains Are Gone

— Rema – Rave & Roses

— Richard Thompson – (Guitar, Vocal) A Collection Of Unreleased and Rare Material 1967-1976 (Vinyl Reissue)

— Riley – Loss Angeles: Overdose

— Rise Of Kronos – Council Of Prediction

— Riverby – Absolution

— Rob Roth – Sink or Swim EP

— Sea Girls – Homesick

— Selah Sue – Persona

— Sly5thAve & Roberto Verástegui – Agua de Jamaica

— Smiley – Buy or Bye 2 (Deluxe Edition)

— Snøw – I Smoke To Cope

— Sofia Carson – Sofia Carson

— Soft Machine – Facelift France and Holland

— Soul Glo – Diaspora Problems

— Stove God Cooks & Superior – The God That Sat By The Stove

— Sunglaciers – Subterranea

— Superdeathflame – Dead is Dead

— Superpoze – Nova Cardinale

— Susanna – Elevation

— Telltale – Lie Your Way Out EP

— Tempoh Slow – Punxx Noir EP

— Tinariwen – Amassakoul (Reissue)

— Tinariwen – The Radio Tisdas Sessions (Reissue)

— Tindersticks – Past Imperfect: The Best of Tindersticks ’92-’21

— Tired Tape Machine – Thing

— Thou – NORCO (Original Soundtrack)

— Tom Rogerson – Retreat to Bliss

— The Tronosonic Experience – The Shadow Pt 2

— Trust Us – Non-Zero-Sum Game

— Tyler Bates and Chelsea Wolfe – X (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

— Vanessa Wagner – Study of the Invisible

— Various Artists – Bridgerton Season Two (Covers from the Netflix Series)

— Vitesse X – Us Ephemeral

— VR SEX – Rough Dimension

— Wallows – Tell Me That It’s Over

— Walter Martin (of The Walkmen) – The Bear

— Whitmer Thomas – Can’t Believe You’re Happy Here EP

— Who Saves The Hero – Time Turned Fragile EP

— Wild Terrier Orchestra – Even the Chimera

— The Wilder Blue – The Wilder Blue

— Wolf Lehmann – Lucid Living

— Yony – More Truth in Fiction

— Young Prisms – Drifter

— YOVA – Nine Lives

— Zombie Zombie – Vae Vobis

