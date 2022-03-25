30 Day Video Game Remastered Challenge Day 25: Story Trumps Gameplay

Thanks to Mr. Ixolite for the prompts this month!

The month of March is here and we’re ready to talk about video games! We last did this at the end of 2020 and have a whole new set and approach to talk about the vast realm of video games. To get things going today we’re talking about the game where the story had you far more interested in the game than the gameplay itself. What game has left you talking for more about the storyline and characters than the mechanics?

Bonus Prompt: What’s the game where the gameplay was so bad that it overshadowed a good story?

