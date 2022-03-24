30 Day Video Game Remastered Challenge Day 24: Hardest Challenge

Thanks to Mr. Ixolite for the prompts this month!

The month of March is here and we’re ready to talk about video games! We last did this at the end of 2020 and have a whole new set and approach to talk about the vast realm of video games. To get things going today we’re talking about your the challenges we face in games. Which one gave you the biggest challenge that you felt was either the most punishing to get through or an unfair kind of experience to have?

Bonus Prompt: What’s the most satisfying challenge you’ve overcome?

