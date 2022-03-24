The Weekly Music Thread’s Spring Has Sprung

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

We in the Northern hemisphere who live in places that *technically* have four seasons are officially in the first week of spring (though depending on where you are, the weather you are currently experiencing may not reflect this). Which leads to this week’s discussion prompt:

What are some songs or albums that you typically associate with spring?

Driving on a sunny day, windows rolled down for the first time in ages, stereo cranked while listening to Alvvays’ self-titled debut got me feeling like spring is finally here!

This song (by Avia Gardner, not Alvvays) rules. Someone here introduced me to it. More people ought to hear it!

And since we’re hanging out in the “ALV to AV” section anyway, this classic album is guaranteed to make anyone just a tiny bit cooler by proxy – even a middle-aged bald guy driving a Toyota Passo to the supermarket on a Sunday morning.

As always, any and all music-related posts are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

