Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! Compared to years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

As a heads-up here for TV regulars! A couple of us put together an unofficial spreadsheet for TV show discussion/reviews requests since there wasn’t one. We thought it was useful to see who is doing what and what’s coming up. If you’re doing a show, please help to flesh it out. If you want to do a show, this is an easy way to let everyone know.

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, MARCH 24TH, 2022:

Atlanta Season Three Premiere (FX)

Halo Series Premiere (Paramount+)

Hillsong: A Megachurch Exposed (Discovery+)

Love Like The Falling Petals (Netflix)

One Perfect Shot Series Premiere (HBO Max)

Queenstars Series Premiere (HBO Max)

Starstruck (HBO Max)

Traffickers: Inside The Golden Triangle (HBO Max)

WWE Evil Series Premiere (Peacock)

FRIDAY, MARCH 25TH, 2022:

American Justice Season Premiere (A&E)

Bridgerton Season Two Premiere (Netflix)

Hoffman Family Gold Series Premiere (Discovery)

Ibiza Weekender Series Premiere (Discovery+)

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls Series Premiere (Prime Video)

No Woman To Try (Prime Video)

Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (Disney+)

Pachinko Series Premiere (Apple TV+)

Put A Ring On It (Up TV)

The Outlaws Series Premiere (Prime Video)

The Wonderful Spring Of Mickey Mouse (Disney+)

Tomorrow (Netflix)

Transformers: Battle Bots Series Premiere (Netflix)

SATURDAY, MARCH 26TH, 2022:

A Second Chance At Love (Hallmark)

Be My Guest With Ina Garten Series Premiere (Discovery+)

Jurassic Park: The Unknown Story (Reelz)

Raiders Of The Lost Ark: The Unknown Story (Reelz)

The Lost Girls (Lifetime)

The Pact (The Roku Channel)

SUNDAY, MARCH 27TH, 2022:

94th Annual Academy Awards (ABC)

The Tiger King Disappearance: The Friends Speak (Reelz)

30. March (Netflix)

We Feed People (NatGeo)

MONDAY, MARCH 28TH, 2022:

Independent Lens: Writing With Fire (PBS)

Therma Romea Nova Series Premiere (Netflix)

TUESDAY, MARCH 29TH, 2022:

CNN+ LaunchesCherif Season Two Premiere (MHz Choice)

Johnny Hallyday: Beyond Rock (Netflix)

Name That Tune (Fox)

Tandem Season Three Premiere (MHz Choice)

The Girl From Plainville Series Premiere (Hulu)

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 30TH, 2022:

All Hail (Netflix)

Broken Idol: The Undoing Of Diomedes Diaz (Netflix)

Expedition Bigfoot Season Three Premiere (Travel Channel)

Moon Knight Series Premiere (Disney+)

Trust No One: The Hunt For The Crypto King (Netflix)

Wild Abandon (Netflix)

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...