Sports Corner Watches ALL the Trades

So much going on with player movement as we have the NFL’s “legal tampering period” and a rather large number of QBs changing teams, MLB racing to get the rosters in place now that the lockout is over, and the slightly less exciting NHL trade deadline. It’s all a bit hard to keep up with, never mind that Tom Brady unretired since last we met.

And meanwhile, there is so much going on in actual games, from the excitement of the NCAA Division I basketball tournaments to the wind-down of the NBA season to El Clasico to prep for The Masters and of course MLB opening day. It’s enough to make you dizzy, in a good way for once.

As ever, all sports subjects welcome.

