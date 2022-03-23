30 Day Video Game Remastered Challenge Day 23: Favorite Franchise

Thanks to Mr. Ixolite for the prompts this month!

The month of March is here and we’re ready to talk about video games! We last did this at the end of 2020 and have a whole new set and approach to talk about the vast realm of video games. To get things going today we’re talking about your favorite franchise! We want to know what your favorite game franchise is and what installment in particular stands out as the best for you and/or the best entry point for new people.

Bonus Prompt: What’s the worst installment of your favorite game franchise?

