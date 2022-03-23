The Book Nook Tries to Catch a Whale (3/23)

Welcome to the Book Nook! The weekly thread for all book nerds on The Avocado.

This is the place to talk about books you’re currently reading, discuss genres, ask for recommendations, and post serious literary criticism.

Hey everyone, thanks for all the well wishes from last week’s Book Nook. I’m feeling much better. I’d also like to thank all of you who posted discussion topics, I thought they were very interesting and I can’t wait to post them.

This week however, it’s time to talk about the White Whale. The one book (or several, I’m not judging) that you tried and tried to read but was never able to finish, or was only able to finish after a really long time (please don’t feel embarrassed, we’re among friends). So what book is your White Whale? Did you finish it and if so, was it worth it in the end?

I would like this thread to continue to be a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone as much as possible. Use your words instead. Thank you!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...