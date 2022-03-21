The Avocado’s Favorite LGBT+ Films: The Voting

Welcome to the first ever (as far as I know!) poll of The Avocado’s favorite LGBT+ films! Over the next few weeks, the most astute movie watchers anywhere on the internet (that’s you!) will be submitting their ballots, culminating in April with the publication of a master list of our favorites in queer cinema. Here are the ground rules:

Submit an unranked ballot of exactly 10 films. Limit your ballot to films, including short films and made-for-TV and -streaming movies. A TV poll will be coming up next month, so TV series, webseries, limited series, miniseries, etc. will all get their due. It will make my life much easier if lists are submitted in a similar format to that used for The Avocado Sight and Sound, namely “[Film Title] directed by [Director(s)], [Year].” Especially for older films, queer subjects in movies historically have been (and often continue to be) heavily coded, so please use your best judgment in determining what is and is not an LGBT+ film, and feel free to discuss with your fellow voters in the comments. Following on (4) above, obvious joke ballots will not be counted. If I perceive a ballot as a joke ballot, I will comment as such and give the voter an opportunity to respond. Do not mock others’ picks. These ballots may be extremely personal to people, and in many cases heavily tied to identity and self-actualization. This poll is intended to be fun for everyone, but if your idea of fun is mocking, I’m not interested! Have fun! This is meant to be a list of your favorite LGBT+ films, there are no objective criteria.

The deadline for submitting votes is 11:59 PM ET on Tuesday, April 12th.

