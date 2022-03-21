Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Mar. 21

Here are today’s contestants:
- Karen, a member acquisition coordinator, portrayed Alex Trebek in summer theater camp;
- Margaret, an attorney, got on TV at the ballgame eating ice cream out of a helmet; and
- Finn, a student, has a treasured Audubon Guide. Finn is a two-day champ with winnings of $39,602.
Jeopardy!
PICTURE/BOOK // BOATING GLOSSARY // DANCE OFF, BRO! // 4-LETTER COUNTRIES // FILMS OF THE 1990s // LET YOUR STAR GUIDE YOU
DD1 – $800 – 4-LETTER COUNTRIES – Sultan Haitham rules this nation on the southeastern coast of the Arabian Peninsula (Finn won the table limit of $1,000.)
Scores going into DJ: Finn $1,800, Margaret $3,800, Karen $1,800
Double Jeopardy!
GROUPS IN HISTORY // SEISMIC ACTIVITY // THE ANCIENTS SPEAK // GIVING YOU A PLUM ASSIGNMENT // CHILDHOOD HOMES // 3 LETTERS IN A ROW ALPHABETICALLY (contained in a longer word)
DD2 – $800 – GROUPS IN HISTORY – Term for businessmen like Rockefeller & Pullman; reformist Carl Schurz wrote of “The Modern” these who “Plunder at Will” (Karen won $3,000 from her total of $6,600 vs. $3,800 for Margaret.)
DD3 – $1,200 – 3 LETTERS IN A ROW ALPHABETICALLY – Apparel for a thespian (Karen won $1,000 from her score of $15,200 vs. $9,800 for Margaret.)
Scores going into FJ: Finn $11,400, Margaret $9,800, Karen $15,400.
Final Jeopardy!
SINGERS – In 2021 at age 95, this singer achieved a Guinness World Record for the oldest person to release an album of new material
Only Margaret was correct on FJ, adding $9,000 to win with $18,800.
Odds and ends
Wagering strategy: When Karen found DD3 with just three other clues remaining, she had a chance to end the game right there with a huge wager and correct response. Given that DDs are historically solved at a higher rate than FJs, it’s a move worth considering unless the player doesn’t like the DD category.
Triple Stumper of the day: Fans of The Pretenders might know that “gutter” completes the Oscar Wilde quote “We are all in” this, “but some of us are looking at the stars”.
Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Oman? DD2 – What are Robber Barons? DD3 – What is costume? FJ – Who is Tony Bennett? (Finn and Karen both wrote Diana Ross, who is 77 and might not be thrilled that two Jeopardy! contestants thought she could be 95.)