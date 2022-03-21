Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Mar. 21

Here are today’s contestants:

Karen, a member acquisition coordinator, portrayed Alex Trebek in summer theater camp;

Margaret, an attorney, got on TV at the ballgame eating ice cream out of a helmet; and

Finn, a student, has a treasured Audubon Guide. Finn is a two-day champ with winnings of $39,602.

Jeopardy!

PICTURE/BOOK // BOATING GLOSSARY // DANCE OFF, BRO! // 4-LETTER COUNTRIES // FILMS OF THE 1990s // LET YOUR STAR GUIDE YOU

DD1 – $800 – 4-LETTER COUNTRIES – Sultan Haitham rules this nation on the southeastern coast of the Arabian Peninsula (Finn won the table limit of $1,000.)

Scores going into DJ: Finn $1,800, Margaret $3,800, Karen $1,800

Double Jeopardy!

GROUPS IN HISTORY // SEISMIC ACTIVITY // THE ANCIENTS SPEAK // GIVING YOU A PLUM ASSIGNMENT // CHILDHOOD HOMES // 3 LETTERS IN A ROW ALPHABETICALLY (contained in a longer word)

DD2 – $800 – GROUPS IN HISTORY – Term for businessmen like Rockefeller & Pullman; reformist Carl Schurz wrote of “The Modern” these who “Plunder at Will” (Karen won $3,000 from her total of $6,600 vs. $3,800 for Margaret.)

DD3 – $1,200 – 3 LETTERS IN A ROW ALPHABETICALLY – Apparel for a thespian (Karen won $1,000 from her score of $15,200 vs. $9,800 for Margaret.)

Scores going into FJ: Finn $11,400, Margaret $9,800, Karen $15,400.

Final Jeopardy!

SINGERS – In 2021 at age 95, this singer achieved a Guinness World Record for the oldest person to release an album of new material

Only Margaret was correct on FJ, adding $9,000 to win with $18,800.

Odds and ends

Wagering strategy: When Karen found DD3 with just three other clues remaining, she had a chance to end the game right there with a huge wager and correct response. Given that DDs are historically solved at a higher rate than FJs, it’s a move worth considering unless the player doesn’t like the DD category.

Triple Stumper of the day: Fans of The Pretenders might know that “gutter” completes the Oscar Wilde quote “We are all in” this, “but some of us are looking at the stars”.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Oman? DD2 – What are Robber Barons? DD3 – What is costume? FJ – Who is Tony Bennett? (Finn and Karen both wrote Diana Ross, who is 77 and might not be thrilled that two Jeopardy! contestants thought she could be 95.)

