The Friday PT better work this time!

- Jessie Gender answering the question: “Can you be sexist to Transphobes?”
- Stanthony Guactano has a list of 5 Ukranian Rappers you can check out if you are interested!
- Aja Romano on Vox with an explanation of controversy (and revieweing!) around Turning Red
- Alissa Wilkinson on Vox wants to know “What’s the point of all these scammer stories?”
- Brittney McNamara on Trans Women being left out of talks about Gender Pay Gap and why that’s bad
- Alejandra Caraballo and Heron Greenesmith argue that the Queer Community needs to do more to fight the Right Wing Narrative on Trans Issues
- Finnegan’s Wake is getting a sequel! McSweeney’s has the details.
- The Onion has an exclusive on Putin’s feelings over his plans to ruin Russia coming to fruition
