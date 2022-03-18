The Friday PT better work this time!

Ok here’s hoping this week’s Friday PT doesn’t get lost like last week’s. Y’all might fire me if it happens again! Here’s an Article and Video roundup for this week:

Jessie Gender answering the question: “Can you be sexist to Transphobes?”

Sorry for having to look at Vaush and Rowling in the thumbnail

Stanthony Guactano has a list of 5 Ukranian Rappers you can check out if you are interested!

Number 3 will surprise you!

That’s about all she wrote! Remember the three rules: 1. Don’t Hog On Poggle 2. Don’t Threaten The Mayor 3. Support Your Local Clamfighter 4. Be Excellent To Each Other

Highly recommend checking out Sammus’s music

