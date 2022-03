I feel like I’d be failing in my duties as the resident Alynda Segarra shill if I didn’t use a OT to bring attention to the fact that they released a new album (called Life On Earth) under the Hurray for the Riff Raff moniker.

Actually it came out last month, but, y’know, I procrastinate. It’s a good one, my favorite song from it is “Saga”.

