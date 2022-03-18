Sports Weekly Wresting Thread Is the Bad Guy WWE(-ish): WWE is saddened to learn that two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall has passed away.WWE extends its condolences to Hall’s family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/jgqL3WizOS— WWE (@WWE) March 15, 2022 -Big E out with a broken neck AEW:-Joey Janela leaving AEW in june-Thunder Rosa new champ REST: Marks. Absolute marks. pic.twitter.com/b2vzDACecr— John #BOBCLUB (@JohnTDSZN) March 16, 2022 -CYN hijinks Share this:TweetEmailLike this:Like Loading... Related