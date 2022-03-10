Weekly Games Thread #2 Has Two Lines

Howdy, folks. What games are you playing and what do you think of them? As a bonus prompt this week, I’m asking you to get creative: what would your 1-2 lines of dialogue be as an NPC in a role-playing game?

