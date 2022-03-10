Comic Book Chat – Favorite X-Women

X-Women by Luciano Vecchio

Last year, I had a Comic Book Chat dedicated to the Women of Marvel. Today, we will be discussing your favorite X-Women. If you can’t pick just one, please list your Top 5 and why. Which actresses did a great job portraying their counterparts in movies and television and which ones still need to make a live-action appearance? Who would you cast?

Short, simple, and to the point today.

Women of Marvel (2022) was released yesterday, in case you need to go back to your local comic shop and pick up a copy or if you would like to purchase it and read it digitally.

