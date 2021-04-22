Good morning and welcome to Comic Book Chat!

Women of Marvel #1 was released yesterday.

Did you pick up a copy from your local shop yet?

This new comic release got me thinking of a few discussion topics for today’s chat.

Who are your favorite female heroines and villainesses from the Marvel Universe?

If they made an ongoing A-Force comic or live action movie, who would you include on the roster? It can be any female character in the Marvel Universe (good, bad, retired, maybe one brought back from the land of the living).

What is your favorite moment in comics, TV, or movies featuring these strong and fierce women?

One of mine is still Sue Storm taking down the Incredible Hulk singlehandedly.

Which character needs to make the leap from page to screen? Feel free to fancast your thoughts and ideas in the comment section.

