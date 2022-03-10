Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Mar. 10

Today’s contestants are:

Hannah, a medical editor, worked on the obituary page and covered livestock shows;

Karson, an engineer, won an award for “best touchdown”; and

Maureen, an executive assistant, was a part of the wholesomely-named trivia “Team no. 5”. Maureen is a three-day champ with winnings of $39,000.

Jeopardy!

EUROPEAN HISTORY // SPORTS // GOOD FOR THE STEW // U.S. MILITARY BRANCHES // SUBURBS OF CHICAGO // “V”ERBS

DD1 – $800 – U.S. MILITARY BRANCHES – This term for a U.S. Naval Academy cadet comes from a 17th century practice of placing experienced sailors in the center of a vessel (Karson lost $1,800 from his leading score of $3,800.)

Scores going into DJ: Maureen $2,800, Karson $5,000, Hannah $1,400.

Double Jeopardy!

BOOZE IN BOOKS // VACCINES // POLITICAL GEOGRAPHY // STARTS & ENDS WITH THE SAME VOWEL // WOMEN MAKE PASSES // GUYS WHO WEAR GLASSES

DD2 – $2,000 – BOOZE IN BOOKS – In “Henry IV, Part 2”, this jovial fellow attributes to sherry a “warming of the blood” that “Illumineth the face” (Maureen won $2,000 from her total of $5,200 vs. $5,400 for Karson.)

DD3 – $2,000 – POLITICAL GEOGRAPHY – One of the 2 nations known as “perforated states”, as they completely surround another country (Karson won $2,000 from his score of $9,000 vs. $9,200 for Maureen.)

Scores going into FJ: Maureen $9,600, Karson $14,200, Hannah $13,400.

Final Jeopardy!

FAMOUS TRIALS – On her acquittal in 1893, a reporter cited nearby events 2 centuries earlier, saying the days of witch trials are over

For the second straight game, only Maureen was correct on FJ and doubled up, while stunningly both opponents missed. Maureen took the win with $19,200 for a four-day total of $58,200.

Odds and ends

No harm no foul: Even after Hannah was ruled incorrect with “German measles”, both Maureen and Karson took incorrect guesses for the disease also called rubeola, simply “measles” (Ken called them “regular old measles” but not “original recipe measles”).

Ken’s Korner: We learned his wife’s favorite movie is “The Cutting Edge”, and earlier in the season, Ken shared that she’s also a fan of Marvin Gaye’s classic album “What’s Going On”.

One more thing: For a clue about a Yankee baseball legend, both me and my viewing partner heard Karson say “Yogi Bear”, but I’m sure the judges heard it more clearly than we did.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is midshipman? DD2 – Who is Falstaff? DD3 – What is South Africa (or Italy)? FJ – Who was Lizzie Borden?

