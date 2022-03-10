The Weekly Music Thread that Might Have Been

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt comes courtesy of The Avocado’s very own Pachylad:

“What ifs’ scenarios – Alternate universes where tragedy didn’t strike an artist – 27 Club, Joy Division, all the rappers that have died far too young. It doesn’t even necessarily have to be morbid – what if Tom Lehrer kept going through the 60’s or what if Bill Berry stuck as REM’s drummer through the 90’s (and beyond?)”

Otis Redding is rightfully considered one of the greatest singers of all time, and yet he had only been recording for seven years when he died tragically in a plane crash on December 10, 1967 at just twenty-six years old. With the release of his first single on Stax Records (and fourth single overall) “These Arms of Mine” in 1962, Redding went on to release a string of hits, making the U.S. R&B chart 21 times and Hot 100 chart 19 times in just five years. During this five-year period Redding also released six full-length studio albums, with his third album Otis Blue (1965) helping to usher in what later became known in popular music as the “album era”. After an electrifying performance at the Monterey Pop Festival on June 17, 1967 brought Redding and his music even greater attention, Redding returned to the studio that November to work on a new song titled “(Sittin’ on) The Dock of the Bay”; while some thought the song to be too much of a departure from the R&B sound that he was known and Stax was associated with, Redding wanted to expand his musical style and thought (correctly, as it turned out) that it would be his biggest hit, adding overdubs to the song just three days prior to his death .

While we are blessed that Redding left us with such a wealth of great music in the short time he was with us, one can only imagine what might have been had he continued to explore new sounds and styles.

As always, any and all music-related posts are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...