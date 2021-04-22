The Weekly Music Thread Is Taking Names

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt was inspired by The Avocado’s very own QuinleyThorne:

What are your favorite songs with names in the title (or with song titles that are names)?

In addition to her amazing interpretation of Them’s “Gloria”, when it comes to songs with names as the title, Patti Smith has also given us “Kimberly” and “Frederick”. And while the name doesn’t actually appear in the title, “Land” features Johnny, who pops up in many a rock n’ roll song (and may well be worth devoting an entire thread to some other time).

As always, any and all music-related topics are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

