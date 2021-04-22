Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! As I’ve long said going back to the earliest days online doing this, one cannot live on anime alone. And compared to twenty years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

Optional discussion topic: Pick one cast you’d like to see do a cooking show in-character and what they’d cook?

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, APRIL 22ND, 2021:

Action Planet (Discovery+)

Archibald’s Next Big Thing Is Here Season Premiere (Peacock)

Big Trick Energy Series Premiere (TruTV)

Bigger Season Premiere (BET)

Boys From County Hell (Shudder)

Cher & The Loneliest Elephant (Paramount+)

Create Together (YouTube)Endangered (Discovery+)

Film Independent Spirit Awards (IFC/AMC+)

Greta Thunberg: A Year To Change The World (PBS/Hulu)

Life In Color With David Attenborough Series Premiere (Netflix)

Rutherford Falls Series Premiere (Peacock)

Secrets Of The Whales (NatGeo)

Serengeti Series Premiere (Discovery)

Stowaway (Netflix)

Thin Ice (Sundance Now)

FRIDAY, APRIL 23RD, 2021:

A Beautiful Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

Deceitful Dating (LMN)

For All Mankind Season Two Finale (Apple TV+)

Mortal Kombat (HBO Max)

Romeo & Juliet (PBS)

Shadow & Bone Series Premiere (Netflix)

Tell Me When (Netflix)

SATURDAY, APRIL 24TH, 2021:

My Father’s Other Family (Lifetime)

The Swim (Discovery+)

SUNDAY, APRIL 25TH, 2021

Biography: ‘Rowdy’ Roddy Piper (A&E)

Crikey! Ir’s A Baby! (Discovery+)

Designed With Love (Up)

Extreme Sisters Series Premiere (TLC)

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? (TLC)

93rd Annual Academy Awards (ABC)

Top Gear Season Premiere (BBC America)

Worst Cooks In America Season Premiere (Food)

MONDAY, APRIL 26TH, 2021:

Backstrom Series Premiere (Acorn TV)

$50 K Three Ways Series Premiere (HGTV)

Inside Out Series Premiere (HGTV)

One Lane Bridge Series Premiere (Acorn TV)

Sesame Street: 50 Years Of Sunny Days (ABC)

TUESDAY, APRIL 27TH, 2021:

Fatma (Netflix)

Go! Go! Cory Carson Season Four Premiere (Netflix)

Man In Room 301 (MHz Choice)

Under Pressure (MHz Choice)

When Phillip Met Missy (Discovery+)

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 28TH, 2021:

Headspace Guide To Sleep Series Premiere (Netflix)

Life Under Renovation (Discovery+)

Sexify (Netflix)

Handmaid’s Tale Season Four Premiere (Hulu)

