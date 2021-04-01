The Weekly Music Thread Project (which I believe was some sort of hovercraft)

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt: Listening Projects

Inspired by The Avocado’s very own Gougagna recently tackling the complete Pink Floyd discography, and The Avocado’s very own Bresson recently both listening to and ranking every single official release by Neil Young (over 70 studio albums, live albums, compilations, collaborations and archival collections in total), have you ever (or do you regularly) listen to music in this way? We also had a thread back in 2018 devoted to this very same topic, where The Avocado formerly known as Sigil cited it as a good way to get out of a rut when not sure what to listen to next. Whatever the case may be for you, feel free to let us know!

As always, any and all music-related topics are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

ETA: It has come to my attention that since this edition of the Weekly Music Thread happens to fall on April 1, some concerns were raised that this week’s header might involve some sort of prank. I assure you that the header above is completely genuine. In fact, studies in recent years have shown that April Fool’s Day pranks can actually be harmful: https://www.latlmes.com/breaking/why-aprils-fool-day-pranks-do-more-harm-than-good-1

