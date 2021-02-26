Friday New Music 2/26

Hello! It’s Friday! Again! There’s also new music! Again! For me there’s two big ones this week: Nervous Dater puts out their second album of emo-punk, and wow did I love their first one. There’s also Julien Baker‘s third album, so get ready to feel sad and stuff. There’s also a new Cloud Nothings out there for indie-rock, no clue what they sound like now but might be worth a look. Plus, an album version of the stripped down The Wedding Present songs recorded during lockdown.

Here’s a full(er) list, taken from Consequence of Sound. Let me know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what isn’t, anything really. Enjoy!:

— A Winged Victory for the Sullen – Invisible Cities

— Adam Warner – Big Storm

— Adrian Younge – The American Negro

— Aeonblack – The Time Will Come

— Age Of Woe – Envenom

— Anneke van Giersbergen – The Darkest Skies Are The Brightest

— Airpark – Quiet Type: an Intimate Collection of New & Old EP

— The Alarm – War

— Alice Cooper – Detroit Stories

— Altin Gün – Yol

— Animal Years – This Is Part One of An Album Called Animal Years EP

— Architects – For Those That Wish To Exist

— Barry Paquin Roberg – Exordium To Extasy

— Basciville – Hymns To The Air

— A Better Hand – Cheap Smokes and Champagne EP

— The Black Crowes – Shake Your Money Maker (30th Anniversary Edition)

— Black Nash – Black Nash

— Black Twig – Was Not Looking For Magic

— Blanck Mass (Fuck Buttons’ Benjamin John Power) – In Ferneaux

— Bob Dylan – 1970

— Bones Owens – Bones Owens

— Bonfire – Roots

— Bonnie Tyler – The Best Is Yet To Come

— Brijean – Feelings

— C. Tangana – El Madrileño

— Cabaret Voltaire – Shadow Of Funk EP

— Cannibal Accident – Nekrokluster

— Carpool Tunnel – Bloom

— Celeste – Not Your Muse

— Chaka Khan – Epiphany: The Best of Chaka Khan, Vol 1 (Vinyl Reissue)

— Charlie Hickey – Count the Stairs EP

— Charlie Treat – The Comet

— Charly Black – So Many Reasons EP

— Chris Pierce – American Silence

— Chris Roberts – Feather EP

— Chris White – Electric Jesus (Music From and Inspired by the Motion Picture)

— Clint Roberts – Rose Songs

— Cloud Nothings – The Shadow I Remember

— Coffin Mulch – Septic Funeral

— Colin Cannon – McGlorick

— CULTED – Nous

— Curren$y – Collection Agency

— Curtis Salgado – Damage Control

— CYRRCA – CYRRCA

— darkDARK – Feel So Much

— Danny L Harle – Harlecore

— David Huckfelt – Room Enough, Time Enough

— D Chase – Silent Noise EP

— Dead Animals – Dead Animals

— Deap Vally – Digital Dream EP

— Devan – Pink Noise EP

— DMVU – Praise Be Delusion Or, The Ripple

— Dohny Jep – Smile, It Might Never Happen EP

— Domestic Terror – Domestic Terror

— Duke Deuce – Duke Nukem

— edIT (of The Glitch Mob) – Come to Grips

— Edwin Raphael – Staring At Ceilings EP

— Einherjer – North Star

— Elijah Bank$y – Flee Tape

— Elijah Wolf – Brighter Lighting

— Emily James – Wanted You to Know, part i

— Empyrium – Über den Sternen

— Eric Hirshberg – Spare Room

— Evergrey – Escape of the Phoenix

— Everture – Emerge

— Flawes – Reverie EP

— The Fleshtones – Face of the Screaming Werewolf

— Flyying Colours – Fantasy Country

— Forhist – Forhist

— Frànçois & the Atlas Mountains – Banane Blue

— Geneva Jacuzzi – Lamaze (Reissue)

— Georgia Van Etten – Deep Black Water

— Glitterer – Life Is Not A Lesson

— Grace Sanders – Gums EP

— Hailey Whitters – Living The Dream (Deluxe Edition)

— HEADACHE – GET OFF THE INTERNET

— Hogchoker – Roll Up for the Crazy Sound of Hogchoker

— Horace Bray – Fame, Fortune and Perfume EP

— Ian Munsick – Coyote Cry

— Ionophore – Knells

— Inhuman – Inhuman

— Israel Houghton – Feels Like Home: The Quarantine Worship Experience

— Jackson Wooten – A New Child

— James Johnston and Steve Gullick – We Travel Time

— Jarhead Fertilizer – Product of My Environment

— Jetty Bones – Push Back

— Jim Capaldi – Short Cut Draw Blood (Digital Reissue)

— Jimmy Edgar – Cheetah Bend

— Joanna Connor – 4801 South Indiana Avenue

— Joe Chambers – Samba De Maracatu

— John Morales – J Jazz Volume 3

— John Tejada – Year Of The Living Dead

— Joni – Orchid Room EP

— Joseph Williams (of Toto) – Denizen Tenant

— Josh Groban – Harmony Deluxe

— Joshua Henry – Guarantee EP

— Julien Baker – Little Oblivious

— Karima Walker – Waking the Dreaming Body

— Kärbholz – Kontra.

— King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – L.W.

— Kratos Himself – Vectors

— Laced In Lust – First Bite

— Lastelle – Delicate EP

— The Libras – Faded

— Lil’ Kim – The Notorious K.I.M. (Vinyl Reissue)

— Lost Horizons (feat. Cocteau Twins’ Simon Raymonde) – In Quiet Moments Part 2

— Lucy Spraggan – Choices

— Lydia Luce – Dark River

— Madison Beer – Life Support

— Mando Saenz – All My Shame

— Mauricio Morales – Luna

— Maxïmo Park – Nature Always Wins

— Melvins – Gluey Porch Treatments (Vinyl Reissue)

— Melvins – Hostile Ambient Takeover (Vinyl Reissue)

— Melvins – Working With God

— Menahan Street Band – The Exciting Sounds of Menahan Street Band

— Mephistofeles – A Path of Black EP

— Mo Kenney – Covers

— Molly Annelle – Elevator Music

— Moonspell – Hermitage

— Mordechai – Chrysalis EP

— Mos Generator – The Lantern

— Mouse – Angels Never Die EP

— The Muckers – Endeavor

— Murda Beatz and Shordie Shordie – Memory Lane

— Mustan Kuun Lapset – Kruunu

— Nate Frederick – Different Shade of Blue

— The National – Cherry Tree EP (Reissue)

— The National – The National (Reissue)

— The National – Sad Songs For Dirty Lovers (Reissue)

— Ne-Yo – In My Own Words (15th Anniversary Edition)

— Neil Young and Crazy Horse – Way Down in the Rust Bucket

— Nick Haxim – WILL THIS MAKE ME GOOD (The Remixes)

— Nicole Marxen – Tether EP

— Nightshift – Zöe

— Nirvana – Songlife 1967-1972

— NOFX – Single Album

— Northlane – 5G EP

— Oceanator – Things I Never Said (Physical Release)

— Olivia Ellen Lloyd – Loose Cannon

— Only the Family – Loyal Bros

— Paranorm – Empyrean

— Paul Cafcae – It Ain’t The First Time EP

— PJ Harvey – Stories From the City, Stories From the Sea (Vinyl Reissue)

— PJ Harvey – Stories From the City, Stories From the Sea – Demos

— Pinegrove – Amperland, NY (Soundtrack) (Physical Release)

— Plague Weaver – Ascendent Blasphemy

— PRETTYMUCH – Smackables (Deluxe)

— Profond Barathre – Tinnitus

— Ray Charles – The Best of Ray Charles: The Atlantic Years (Vinyl Reissue)

— The Red Step – The Red Step

— Richard Barbieri – Under A Spell

— Richard Pryor – Craps (After Hour) (Reissue)

— Richard Pryor – Richard Pryor (Reissue)

— Rick Holmstrom – See That Light

— Roosevelt – Polydans

— Russell Louder – Humor

— Ryo Murakami – Tiers

— Sad Night Dynamite – Sad Night Dynamite

— Sam Dew – Moonlit Fools

— Sam Gendel – Fresh Bread

— Sibille Attar – A History of Silence

— Significant Point – Into the Storm

— Simon Flory – Haul These Blues Away

— Sivuca – Sivuca (Vinyl Reissue)

— Skindred – Roots Rock Riot (Reissue)

— Sloping – Completed Songs

— Slowly Slowly – Race Care Blues Deluxe Edition

— Smerz – Believer

— Snyder – In the Dark

— Sorizon – Thanatos Rising

— Sow Discord – Quiet Earth

— Spelljammer – Abyssal Trip

— Stereolab – Electrically Possessed [Switched On Volume 4]

— Steve Lukather (of Toto) – I Found the Sun Again

— Summoning The Lich – United In Chaos

— Sydney Sprague – maybe i will see you at the end of the world

— Tamar Berk – The Restless Dreams of Youth

— Teethers – Teethers EP

— Ten Kills the Pack – Life, Death, & Afterwards EP

— Terminal Bliss – Brute Err/ata

— Timo Ellis – Death Is Everywhere EP

— Tullamarine – Frequency

— Tuzeint – 23 EP

— Various Artists – Black History Always – Music for the Movement Vol 2 EP

— The Wandering Hearts – The Wandering Hearts

— The Wedding Present – The Wedding Present: Locked Down And Stripped Back

— Wehrmacht – Biermächt (Reissue)

— Wenches – Effin’ Gnarly

— Willie Nelson – That’s Life

— Wolvencrown – A Shadow Of What Once Was

— Wonho – 1st Mini Album Part.2 Love Synonym (#2) Right for Us.

— Woodlock – Future Of An End

— Yarin Glam – Realness EP

— Yo Kinky – Yo Kinky EP

