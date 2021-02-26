Friday New Music 2/26

Hello! It’s Friday! Again! There’s also new music! Again! For me there’s two big ones this week: Nervous Dater puts out their second album of emo-punk, and wow did I love their first one. There’s also Julien Baker‘s third album, so get ready to feel sad and stuff. There’s also a new Cloud Nothings out there for indie-rock, no clue what they sound like now but might be worth a look. Plus, an album version of the stripped down The Wedding Present songs recorded during lockdown.
Here’s a full(er) list, taken from Consequence of Sound. Let me know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what isn’t, anything really. Enjoy!:
— A Winged Victory for the Sullen – Invisible Cities
— Adam Warner – Big Storm
— Adrian Younge – The American Negro
— Aeonblack – The Time Will Come
— Age Of Woe – Envenom
— Anneke van Giersbergen – The Darkest Skies Are The Brightest
— Airpark – Quiet Type: an Intimate Collection of New & Old EP
— The Alarm – War
— Alice Cooper – Detroit Stories
— Altin Gün – Yol
— Animal Years – This Is Part One of An Album Called Animal Years EP
— Architects – For Those That Wish To Exist
— Barry Paquin Roberg – Exordium To Extasy
— Basciville – Hymns To The Air
— A Better Hand – Cheap Smokes and Champagne EP
— The Black Crowes – Shake Your Money Maker (30th Anniversary Edition)
— Black Nash – Black Nash
— Black Twig – Was Not Looking For Magic
— Blanck Mass (Fuck Buttons’ Benjamin John Power) – In Ferneaux
— Bob Dylan – 1970
— Bones Owens – Bones Owens
— Bonfire – Roots
— Bonnie Tyler – The Best Is Yet To Come
— Brijean – Feelings
— C. Tangana – El Madrileño
— Cabaret Voltaire – Shadow Of Funk EP
— Cannibal Accident – Nekrokluster
— Carpool Tunnel – Bloom
— Celeste – Not Your Muse
— Chaka Khan – Epiphany: The Best of Chaka Khan, Vol 1 (Vinyl Reissue)
— Charlie Hickey – Count the Stairs EP
— Charlie Treat – The Comet
— Charly Black – So Many Reasons EP
— Chris Pierce – American Silence
— Chris Roberts – Feather EP
— Chris White – Electric Jesus (Music From and Inspired by the Motion Picture)
— Clint Roberts – Rose Songs
— Cloud Nothings – The Shadow I Remember
— Coffin Mulch – Septic Funeral
— Colin Cannon – McGlorick
— CULTED – Nous
— Curren$y – Collection Agency
— Curtis Salgado – Damage Control
— CYRRCA – CYRRCA
— darkDARK – Feel So Much
— Danny L Harle – Harlecore
— David Huckfelt – Room Enough, Time Enough
— D Chase – Silent Noise EP
— Dead Animals – Dead Animals
— Deap Vally – Digital Dream EP
— Devan – Pink Noise EP
— DMVU – Praise Be Delusion Or, The Ripple
— Dohny Jep – Smile, It Might Never Happen EP
— Domestic Terror – Domestic Terror
— Duke Deuce – Duke Nukem
— edIT (of The Glitch Mob) – Come to Grips
— Edwin Raphael – Staring At Ceilings EP
— Einherjer – North Star
— Elijah Bank$y – Flee Tape
— Elijah Wolf – Brighter Lighting
— Emily James – Wanted You to Know, part i
— Empyrium – Über den Sternen
— Eric Hirshberg – Spare Room
— Evergrey – Escape of the Phoenix
— Everture – Emerge
— Flawes – Reverie EP
— The Fleshtones – Face of the Screaming Werewolf
— Flyying Colours – Fantasy Country
— Forhist – Forhist
— Frànçois & the Atlas Mountains – Banane Blue
— Geneva Jacuzzi – Lamaze (Reissue)
— Georgia Van Etten – Deep Black Water
— Glitterer – Life Is Not A Lesson
— Grace Sanders – Gums EP
— Hailey Whitters – Living The Dream (Deluxe Edition)
— HEADACHE – GET OFF THE INTERNET
— Hogchoker – Roll Up for the Crazy Sound of Hogchoker
— Horace Bray – Fame, Fortune and Perfume EP
— Ian Munsick – Coyote Cry
— Ionophore – Knells
— Inhuman – Inhuman
— Israel Houghton – Feels Like Home: The Quarantine Worship Experience
— Jackson Wooten – A New Child
— James Johnston and Steve Gullick – We Travel Time
— Jarhead Fertilizer – Product of My Environment
— Jetty Bones – Push Back
— Jim Capaldi – Short Cut Draw Blood (Digital Reissue)
— Jimmy Edgar – Cheetah Bend
— Joanna Connor – 4801 South Indiana Avenue
— Joe Chambers – Samba De Maracatu
— John Morales – J Jazz Volume 3
— John Tejada – Year Of The Living Dead
— Joni – Orchid Room EP
— Joseph Williams (of Toto) – Denizen Tenant
— Josh Groban – Harmony Deluxe
— Joshua Henry – Guarantee EP
— Julien Baker – Little Oblivious
— Karima Walker – Waking the Dreaming Body
— Kärbholz – Kontra.
— King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – L.W.
— Kratos Himself – Vectors
— Laced In Lust – First Bite
— Lastelle – Delicate EP
— The Libras – Faded
— Lil’ Kim – The Notorious K.I.M. (Vinyl Reissue)
— Lost Horizons (feat. Cocteau Twins’ Simon Raymonde) – In Quiet Moments Part 2
— Lucy Spraggan – Choices
— Lydia Luce – Dark River
— Madison Beer – Life Support
— Mando Saenz – All My Shame
— Mauricio Morales – Luna
— Maxïmo Park – Nature Always Wins
— Melvins – Gluey Porch Treatments (Vinyl Reissue)
— Melvins – Hostile Ambient Takeover (Vinyl Reissue)
— Melvins – Working With God
— Menahan Street Band – The Exciting Sounds of Menahan Street Band
— Mephistofeles – A Path of Black EP
— Mo Kenney – Covers
— Molly Annelle – Elevator Music
— Moonspell – Hermitage
— Mordechai – Chrysalis EP
— Mos Generator – The Lantern
— Mouse – Angels Never Die EP
— The Muckers – Endeavor
— Murda Beatz and Shordie Shordie – Memory Lane
— Mustan Kuun Lapset – Kruunu
— Nate Frederick – Different Shade of Blue
— The National – Cherry Tree EP (Reissue)
— The National – The National (Reissue)
— The National – Sad Songs For Dirty Lovers (Reissue)
— Ne-Yo – In My Own Words (15th Anniversary Edition)
— Neil Young and Crazy Horse – Way Down in the Rust Bucket
— Nick Haxim – WILL THIS MAKE ME GOOD (The Remixes)
— Nicole Marxen – Tether EP
— Nightshift – Zöe
— Nirvana – Songlife 1967-1972
— NOFX – Single Album
— Northlane – 5G EP
— Oceanator – Things I Never Said (Physical Release)
— Olivia Ellen Lloyd – Loose Cannon
— Only the Family – Loyal Bros
— Paranorm – Empyrean
— Paul Cafcae – It Ain’t The First Time EP
— PJ Harvey – Stories From the City, Stories From the Sea (Vinyl Reissue)
— PJ Harvey – Stories From the City, Stories From the Sea – Demos
— Pinegrove – Amperland, NY (Soundtrack) (Physical Release)
— Plague Weaver – Ascendent Blasphemy
— PRETTYMUCH – Smackables (Deluxe)
— Profond Barathre – Tinnitus
— Ray Charles – The Best of Ray Charles: The Atlantic Years (Vinyl Reissue)
— The Red Step – The Red Step
— Richard Barbieri – Under A Spell
— Richard Pryor – Craps (After Hour) (Reissue)
— Richard Pryor – Richard Pryor (Reissue)
— Rick Holmstrom – See That Light
— Roosevelt – Polydans
— Russell Louder – Humor
— Ryo Murakami – Tiers
— Sad Night Dynamite – Sad Night Dynamite
— Sam Dew – Moonlit Fools
— Sam Gendel – Fresh Bread
— Sibille Attar – A History of Silence
— Significant Point – Into the Storm
— Simon Flory – Haul These Blues Away
— Sivuca – Sivuca (Vinyl Reissue)
— Skindred – Roots Rock Riot (Reissue)
— Sloping – Completed Songs
— Slowly Slowly – Race Care Blues Deluxe Edition
— Smerz – Believer
— Snyder – In the Dark
— Sorizon – Thanatos Rising
— Sow Discord – Quiet Earth
— Spelljammer – Abyssal Trip
— Stereolab – Electrically Possessed [Switched On Volume 4]
— Steve Lukather (of Toto) – I Found the Sun Again
— Summoning The Lich – United In Chaos
— Sydney Sprague – maybe i will see you at the end of the world
— Tamar Berk – The Restless Dreams of Youth
— Teethers – Teethers EP
— Ten Kills the Pack – Life, Death, & Afterwards EP
— Terminal Bliss – Brute Err/ata
— Timo Ellis – Death Is Everywhere EP
— Tullamarine – Frequency
— Tuzeint – 23 EP
— Various Artists – Black History Always – Music for the Movement Vol 2 EP
— The Wandering Hearts – The Wandering Hearts
— The Wedding Present – The Wedding Present: Locked Down And Stripped Back
— Wehrmacht – Biermächt (Reissue)
— Wenches – Effin’ Gnarly
— Willie Nelson – That’s Life
— Wolvencrown – A Shadow Of What Once Was
— Wonho – 1st Mini Album Part.2 Love Synonym (#2) Right for Us.
— Woodlock – Future Of An End
— Yarin Glam – Realness EP
— Yo Kinky – Yo Kinky EP