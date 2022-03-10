30 Day Video Game Remastered Challenge Day 10: 3D Platformer

Thanks to Mr. Ixolite for the prompts this month!

The month of March is here and we’re ready to talk about video games! We last did this at the end of 2020 and have a whole new set and approach to talk about the vast realm of video games. To get things going today we’re talking about 3D platformer games! These types of games are still some of the ones that are the most fun to play and have a huge amount of nostalgia value for many. What’s your favorite and least favorite, in general or by console/generation?

Bonus Prompt: Best and Worst 2D to 3D franchise transitions?

