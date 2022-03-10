All Things Cricket: March 10th

- I’m traveling tomorrow, so this week we do it a day early. To paraphrase “The Young Ones” show-within-the-show “Nozin’ Aroun’,” that’s what All Thing’s Cricket is all about: shock!
- #CWC22 is looking good for the Windies, who followed up one shocking victory over New Zealand with another one over England. Deandra Dottin took the pictured screamer off Lauren Winfield-Hill that put a dent in the England chase, and Shamilia Connell, Anisa Mohammed and Hayley Matthews all took multiple wickets. England still had a chance until Kate Cross was run out in the 48th over when Anya Shrubsole hit a ball off Mohammed right into the stumps for the 9th wicket. Mohammed bowled Shrubsole three balls later for the victory.
- Elsewhere in #CWC22, Australia is still undefeated and New Zealand have won two straight, including a huge 62-win drubbing of India.
- In men’s cricket, England is at Sir Viv Richards Stadium in Antigua for the first of three Tests against the Windies. England surpassed 300 on Day 1, reaching 311 thanks to Jonny Bairstow’s enormous 140 knock. West Indies fought back to 202/4 on Day 2 to set up this match for perhaps some Day 5 drama, unlike…
- Australia and Pakistan, who scored 1187 runs and lost 14 wickets in five days at Rawalpindi, on a pitch that could comfortably described as “batter-friendly.” Enough said. They move to Karachi and Lahore for two more Tests followed by a 3-ODI series and one T20I back in Rawalpindi, where, hey, at least they can’t draw again.
- India made mincemeat out of Sri Lanka in Mohali, enforcing the follow-on and winning by a whopping 222 runs, only a few days after 22/2/22 (as you notate it in everywhere else in the world). They go again in Bengalaru on Saturday.
- UAE has nudged ahead of the USA on net run rate in the CWC League 2 table by beating Namibia. In good news for the USA, Oman managed to beat UAE in the next game. The USA doesn’t play again until late May when they get a home series with Scotland and the UAE, in matches in Pearland at Moosa Stadium that I may be attending if I’m free.
- You can comment below, but as career counselor Roland Percival on “Nozin Aroun'” would say, “I do stress that you do have to have a degree!” Not really. I’ll take Bed, Bath & Beyond coupons also.