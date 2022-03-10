Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! Compared to years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

As a heads-up here for TV regulars! A couple of us put together an unofficial spreadsheet for TV show discussion/reviews requests since there wasn’t one. We thought it was useful to see who is doing what and what’s coming up. If you’re doing a show, please help to flesh it out. If you want to do a show, this is an easy way to let everyone know.

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, MARCH 10TH, 2022:

Bust Down Series Premiere (Peacock)

Desus & Mero Season Premiere (Showtime)

Fix My Flip Season Premiere (HGTV)

Ghost Adventures Season Premiere (Discovery+)

Harina (Prime Video)

Sandy (Juanpa) + Chef Series Premiere (HBO Max)

Karma’s World Series Premiere (Netflix)

Kotaro Lives Alone Series Premiere (Netflix)

Last Exit: Space (Discovery+)

Love, Life & Everything In Between Series Premiere (Netflix)

Ruthless Season Premiere (BET+)

Siesta Key Season Premiere (MTV)

That Dirty Black Book Series Premiere (AMC+)

The Seed (Shudder)

Theodosia (HBO Max)

The Orville: New Horizons (Hulu)

FRIDAY, MARCH 11TH, 2022:

A Perfect Pairing (Netflix)

Charmed Season Four Premiere (The CW)

Dynasty (The CW)

Embrace The Panda: Making Turning Red (Disney+)

Formula 1: Drive To Survive Season Four Premiere (Netflix)

Life After Death With Tyler Henry Series Premiere (Netflix)

Once Upon a Time… Happily Never After (Netflix)

Pete The Cat Season Premiere (Prime Video)

Raven’s Home Season Premiere (Disney)

Selling The Big Easy Season Premiere (HGTV)

Sinister Stepsister

The Adam Project (Netflix)

The Craftsman Series Premiere (Magnolia)

The Ghost Town Terror (Travel Channel)

The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey Series Premiere (Apple TV+)

The Snoopy Show Season Two Premiere (Apple TV+)

Turning Red (Disney+)

Upload (Prime Video)

SATURDAY, MARCH 12TH, 2022:

Build It Forward Series Premiere (HGTV)

Cruel Instruction (Lifetime)

Feeling Butterflies (Hallmark)

Mash-Up In Our Home Series Premiere (HGTV)

Star Trek: The Unknown Story (Reelz)

SUNDAY, MARCH 13TH, 2022:

Cheating For Your Life (Lifetime)

Game Theory With Bomani Jones Series Premiere (HBO)

R. Kelly: His Friends Speak (Reelz)

Nomad With Carlton McCoy Series Premiere (CNN)

75th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) (Britbox)

Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy Season Premiere (CNN)

The Presence Of Love (Hallmark Movies And Mysteries)

2022 Critics Choice Awards (The CW/TBS)

MONDAY, MARCH 14TH, 2022:

More Than Robots (Disney+)

Secrets Of The Chippendales Murders (A&E)

The Julia Child Challenge Series Premiere (Food)

TUESDAY, MARCH 15TH, 2022:

Adam By Eve: A Life In Animation (Netflix)

Gabia: Operation Cage (MHz Choice)

Marilyn’s Eyes (Netflix)

Mr. Mayor (NBC)

Phoenix Rising (HBO)

Team Zenko Go Series Premiere (Netflix)

The Craftsman Series Premiere (Magnolia)

Young Rock (NBC)

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 16TH, 2022:

Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives. (Netflix)

Beyond The Edge Series Premiere (CBS)

Expedition With Steve Backshall: Unpacked (PBS)

Hei$t: The Great Robbery Of Brazil’s Central Bank (Netflix)

Pedal To Metal Series Premiere (Netflix)

Temptation Island Season Premiere (USA)

70th Miss World Pageant Final (Reelz)

