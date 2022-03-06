Movies

The Batman Solves Box Office With The March 4th – 6th Win

The box office got a pretty good boost this weekend with the arrival of The Batman. The film from Warner Bros. landed in 4,417 locations domestically and it pulled in a $128.5 million take. It also did another $120 million overseas for a $248.5 million worldwide debut this weekend. It’s the biggest opening Warner Bros has had since Joker and is the biggest opening of 2022 so far. It’s also the best opening they’ve had during the pandemic and it’s also the best for director Matt Reeves, whose Dawn of the Planet of the Apes debuted at $73 million. All of this is even more impressive when you remember that this has a three-hour runtime and isn’t quite as “youth” oriented as the recent Spider-Man film was. Combine that with a lot of older viewers still reticent to return to theaters and the running time, and this is a really good number in this environment.

Once past that, well, things drop off in a big way. Sony’s Uncharted holds the second place spot at $11 million, helping it to cross the $100 million mark, while everything is at $6 million or under – and five of the films being under $700,000.

#TitleDistributor NameWeekend Total# of LocsLoc AvgCume Total
1Batman, TheWarner Bros.$128,500,0004,417$29,092$128,500,000
2UnchartedSony$11,000,0003,875$2,839$100,276,384
3DogUnited Artists Releasing$6,000,4813,507$1,711$40,007,000
4Spider-Man: No Way HomeSony$4,400,0002,709$1,624$786,488,223
5Death on the Nile20th Century Studios$2,727,0002,565$1,063$37,094,747
6Sing 2Universal$1,520,0002,026$750$153,568,760
7Jackass ForeverParamount$1,360,0001,981$687$54,452,006
8CyranoUnited Artists Releasing$682,607797$856$2,574,557
9ScreamParamount$570,000853$668$80,225,807
10Marry MeUniversal$530,0001,246$425$21,413,740
11Studio 666Open Road/Briarcliff$340,0002,208$154$2,283,458
12Worst Person in the World, TheNeon Rated$210,000264$795$2,223,678

[Source: Box Office Essentials]