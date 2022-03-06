The Batman Solves Box Office With The March 4th – 6th Win

The box office got a pretty good boost this weekend with the arrival of The Batman. The film from Warner Bros. landed in 4,417 locations domestically and it pulled in a $128.5 million take. It also did another $120 million overseas for a $248.5 million worldwide debut this weekend. It’s the biggest opening Warner Bros has had since Joker and is the biggest opening of 2022 so far. It’s also the best opening they’ve had during the pandemic and it’s also the best for director Matt Reeves, whose Dawn of the Planet of the Apes debuted at $73 million. All of this is even more impressive when you remember that this has a three-hour runtime and isn’t quite as “youth” oriented as the recent Spider-Man film was. Combine that with a lot of older viewers still reticent to return to theaters and the running time, and this is a really good number in this environment.
Once past that, well, things drop off in a big way. Sony’s Uncharted holds the second place spot at $11 million, helping it to cross the $100 million mark, while everything is at $6 million or under – and five of the films being under $700,000.
|#
|Title
|Distributor Name
|Weekend Total
|# of Locs
|Loc Avg
|Cume Total
|1
|Batman, The
|Warner Bros.
|$128,500,000
|4,417
|$29,092
|$128,500,000
|2
|Uncharted
|Sony
|$11,000,000
|3,875
|$2,839
|$100,276,384
|3
|Dog
|United Artists Releasing
|$6,000,481
|3,507
|$1,711
|$40,007,000
|4
|Spider-Man: No Way Home
|Sony
|$4,400,000
|2,709
|$1,624
|$786,488,223
|5
|Death on the Nile
|20th Century Studios
|$2,727,000
|2,565
|$1,063
|$37,094,747
|6
|Sing 2
|Universal
|$1,520,000
|2,026
|$750
|$153,568,760
|7
|Jackass Forever
|Paramount
|$1,360,000
|1,981
|$687
|$54,452,006
|8
|Cyrano
|United Artists Releasing
|$682,607
|797
|$856
|$2,574,557
|9
|Scream
|Paramount
|$570,000
|853
|$668
|$80,225,807
|10
|Marry Me
|Universal
|$530,000
|1,246
|$425
|$21,413,740
|11
|Studio 666
|Open Road/Briarcliff
|$340,000
|2,208
|$154
|$2,283,458
|12
|Worst Person in the World, The
|Neon Rated
|$210,000
|264
|$795
|$2,223,678
[Source: Box Office Essentials]