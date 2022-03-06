The Batman Solves Box Office With The March 4th – 6th Win

The box office got a pretty good boost this weekend with the arrival of The Batman. The film from Warner Bros. landed in 4,417 locations domestically and it pulled in a $128.5 million take. It also did another $120 million overseas for a $248.5 million worldwide debut this weekend. It’s the biggest opening Warner Bros has had since Joker and is the biggest opening of 2022 so far. It’s also the best opening they’ve had during the pandemic and it’s also the best for director Matt Reeves, whose Dawn of the Planet of the Apes debuted at $73 million. All of this is even more impressive when you remember that this has a three-hour runtime and isn’t quite as “youth” oriented as the recent Spider-Man film was. Combine that with a lot of older viewers still reticent to return to theaters and the running time, and this is a really good number in this environment.

Once past that, well, things drop off in a big way. Sony’s Uncharted holds the second place spot at $11 million, helping it to cross the $100 million mark, while everything is at $6 million or under – and five of the films being under $700,000.

# Title Distributor Name Weekend Total # of Locs Loc Avg Cume Total 1 Batman, The Warner Bros. $128,500,000 4,417 $29,092 $128,500,000 2 Uncharted Sony $11,000,000 3,875 $2,839 $100,276,384 3 Dog United Artists Releasing $6,000,481 3,507 $1,711 $40,007,000 4 Spider-Man: No Way Home Sony $4,400,000 2,709 $1,624 $786,488,223 5 Death on the Nile 20th Century Studios $2,727,000 2,565 $1,063 $37,094,747 6 Sing 2 Universal $1,520,000 2,026 $750 $153,568,760 7 Jackass Forever Paramount $1,360,000 1,981 $687 $54,452,006 8 Cyrano United Artists Releasing $682,607 797 $856 $2,574,557 9 Scream Paramount $570,000 853 $668 $80,225,807 10 Marry Me Universal $530,000 1,246 $425 $21,413,740 11 Studio 666 Open Road/Briarcliff $340,000 2,208 $154 $2,283,458 12 Worst Person in the World, The Neon Rated $210,000 264 $795 $2,223,678

